Arteta growing frustrated with bosses failure to act in transfer market

Mikel Arteta is claimed to be growing frustrated with the Arsenal chiefs who are failing to act on his wishes in the transfer market, and is fearing that he will miss out on his key targets.

Gabriel Jesus is one who he is keen to see come in to replace Alexandre Lacazette, who will leave the club in the coming weeks to join former club Lyon on a free transfer, but there is a growing interest in the Man City star, and Arteta is not happy with his bosses failings to act fast.

The DailyMail claims that every deal this summer has to be signed off the the American owners, a decision which has meant that there is a delay, and that is now seeing us falling behind in the race to sign certain players.

It does seem strange that we have appeared to be close to certain deals, but with us not having got them over the line as of yet. Eddie Nketiah’s contract could well be one, as well as Gabriel Jesus.

It will be frustrating if we end up missing out on Gabriel, but there are alternatives out there who are more prolific than the Brazilian. It doesn’t bode well if the owners have changed their stance on transfers however, and it doesn’t tell me that we are likely to have much of a budget available if the club is being so strict with their stance at present.

We can just hope that everything can be sorted quickly in order for us to have our full playing squad together for pre-season so he can get back to the job in hand, but we could well be at risk of a fallout between our manager and the club if things aren’t smoothed out soon.

Could the bosses have tied Arteta down to a new deal knowing that they were set to come to a disagreement during the transfer window?