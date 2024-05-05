Arteta says Havertz “was unbelievable” and the summer signings have “had a big impact”

Last summer Arsenal spent a lot of money in the transfer market, and although very few fans were worried about the arrival of Declan Rice, both Kai Havertz and David Raya’s acquisitions have been seriously questioned for most of the campaign.
But Arteta has no doubts about his choices and when asked yesterday whether he thought that last summer signings had raised the level of Arsenal this season, he replied: “Yes, a lot. That was what we were looking for and if you spend the money you better do it wisely and in the most effective way.
“We are really happy with the recruitment that we had, it’s had a big impact in the team. It’s raised not only the level of the team, but the level of the rest of the team as well. And you saw today we had some big performances from individuals. If you want to be at that stage, you need that.”
Against Bournemouth, Declan Rice was clearly Man Of The Match and added a goal at the end to his earlier assist; and with yet another clean sheet David Raya won the Golden Glove award, which Arteta was happy about: “I’m really pleased. It’s a huge success for the team, in this league to achieve that with a few games to go still, with the numbers we are producing. It gives us a huge foundation, to be closer to winning titles and winning trophies. The contribution of everybody, including David obviously, is really good.”
But he reserved his ultimate praise for Kai Havertz, who seemed to be involved in everything all over the pitch yesterday: “He was unbelievable today, honestly. Everything that he did, intelligent, timing, the movements, how he keeps the ball, the way he goes to the press, how he links the play, understanding of the game. He was unbelievable today.”
The saying goes that “the proof is in the pudding” and although Arsenal’s improved form this season can’t just be the influence of our new arrivals, there is no doubt that they have been a great contribution to our superior form and consistency.
Havertz seems to be improving in this confident Arsenal team each week, better coach and better training. It’s only his first year in this Arsenal system the same with Rice, so more to come next year.
Arsenal out played Bournemouth and should have been 6 nil ahead at half time, Bournemouth were very fortunate not to loose by 10 goals. As far as the Ref and VAR decisions go.
Let’s get this straight, The goal keeper missed the ball and he obstructed the direct path of the attacker and contact was made. According to the letter of the law that is all that is needed for a penalty. VAR knows this and could not over turn the refs decision. It was a penalty, do doubt. Contact made and path obstructed.
The second incident regarding their disallowed goal was also correct because the player grabbed Rayas arm, although for a brief second, and also moved Raya away from the ball. Definitely a foul on the goal keeper.var had to agree. You can sometimes get away with obstructing the goalkeeper, but not by grabbing his arm or moving him. Definitely a foul correct decision on both accounts by the ref and VAR according to the rules of the game.
Third, the high studs on Saka that also drew blood, should have been reported to the ref to relook at the reply on the TV and it was a red card incident. The player should have been sent of as his boot was no where near the ball and his studs were high and he drew blood and injured the player. Definitely a red card offence. The VAR got that one incident wrong.
Bournemouth was fortunate not to be down to 10 men, and not to loose by 10 goals, the amount of chances Arsenal had to score.
If Declan Rice is considered cheap twice the price we bought him for, as suggested by a popular media mogul, then surely the Big German must have been a deal at £65 mil.
The Big German should be trusted with taking penalty kicks, as he looks more assured doing so.
There is no doubt his impact has been massive.
With 2 games of the season left for Arsenal to play in this season’s title race. And as they are no longer incotrol of title win race. But Man City who they gifted a chance gift to take control of the title win race from them on a platter with their horrific home loss to Aston Villa.
However, us Arsenal are depending and heavily relying on prayers and hopes to make things happen for the Gunners in last 2 – 3 games of season. That will switch the control of the title win race back to Arsenal hands again.
Let us all continue in our prayers. And be praying fervently and hoping that our prayers will be answered. And the answer will manifest in Arsenal and see them through.
another Havertz article…
…the most scrutinised player I can remember
but yesterday Havertz was immense, absolutely everywhere on the pitch, wherever the ball was Havertz was, we know he can play #9, #8 and #10, then we learned he can actually play them all in the same game, yesterday he seemed to add elements #6 to that, in that so many duals wherever they were on the pitch he was there, not just aerial either
couple of stand-out moments not always seen and appreciated yesterday;
1) that cross to put Saka clean in one-on-one with the keeper
2) then a second one to Saka again when he wearing about three defenders , somehow the man on Saka got a clean touch before Saka put it away
3) a long ball incident where again Havertz was 3 players to 1 against but emerged with possession
there were others too, tackles, interceptions etc
so the sentiment of the article is right, just a shame that it has to be written at all, the football player community absolutely love him, and I am sure we will see Havertz hailed as key to Arsenal’s transformation (along with Rice of course) in terms of our April/May late season elevation in performance vs predicted ‘bottling’