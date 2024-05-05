Arteta says Havertz “was unbelievable” and the summer signings have “had a big impact”

Last summer Arsenal spent a lot of money in the transfer market, and although very few fans were worried about the arrival of Declan Rice, both Kai Havertz and David Raya’s acquisitions have been seriously questioned for most of the campaign.

But Arteta has no doubts about his choices and when asked yesterday whether he thought that last summer signings had raised the level of Arsenal this season, he replied: “Yes, a lot. That was what we were looking for and if you spend the money you better do it wisely and in the most effective way.

“We are really happy with the recruitment that we had, it’s had a big impact in the team. It’s raised not only the level of the team, but the level of the rest of the team as well. And you saw today we had some big performances from individuals. If you want to be at that stage, you need that.”

Against Bournemouth, Declan Rice was clearly Man Of The Match and added a goal at the end to his earlier assist; and with yet another clean sheet David Raya won the Golden Glove award, which Arteta was happy about: “I’m really pleased. It’s a huge success for the team, in this league to achieve that with a few games to go still, with the numbers we are producing. It gives us a huge foundation, to be closer to winning titles and winning trophies. The contribution of everybody, including David obviously, is really good.”

But he reserved his ultimate praise for Kai Havertz, who seemed to be involved in everything all over the pitch yesterday: “He was unbelievable today, honestly. Everything that he did, intelligent, timing, the movements, how he keeps the ball, the way he goes to the press, how he links the play, understanding of the game. He was unbelievable today.”

The saying goes that “the proof is in the pudding” and although Arsenal’s improved form this season can’t just be the influence of our new arrivals, there is no doubt that they have been a great contribution to our superior form and consistency.

