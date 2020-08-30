Arteta hails Aubameyang after his Community Shield heroics

Mikel Arteta has again hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his “big player” contribution as Arsenal beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

The Gabon striker just loves to play at Wembley as he opened the scoring against the Reds.

Liverpool equalised in the second half of the game and after Joe Willock missed the chance to score the winning goal with a header, both teams had to settle for penalties.

Arsenal beat the Reds 5-4 in the shootout after Rhian Brewster had missed his kick for the Reds.

Arsenal has now won two trophies in the last month and both of them won’t have been possible without the input of Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta has been open about the striker’s contribution.

He was thrilled by Aubameyang’s performance in the game and speaking after they won the trophy he insisted that he was confident that the striker will sign a new deal soon.

‘Big moments, big games and big players,’ said Arteta per the Mail, when asked about Aubameyang’s contribution. ‘I keep saying the same thing. I am trying to convince him he is in the right place. He has done here what he did four weeks ago. I am very positive that he is going to sign.’