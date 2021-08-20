Arteta happy about ‘incredibly positive’ reaction to loss ahead of Chelsea clash

Mikel Arteta has revealed that his Arsenal players have reacted ‘incredibly positive’ this week in light of the disappointing loss last weekend.

The Gunners disappointed on Friday when losing 2-0 to Premier League newcomers Brentford, although our build-up to the clash was marred by the loss of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette inside 48 hours of kick-off.

While the team named should have had enough in it to come away with the result, our preparation would likely have been built around the senior attacking pair up front, leaving us little time to re-evaluate and adjust, and we clearly failed in that sense.

Arteta admits that it was difficult to prepare, but has been impressed by what he has seen from his players in the wake of that awful result.

“Putting things in to perspective, We had an incredible 48 hours before that match,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference(via Arsenal.com) “It created a big uncertainty and probably an unprecedented Arsenal line up. We tried everything that we had in that game, but it didn’t work out. We knew the consequences of that externally, what it was going to mean, but internally the reaction has been incredibly positive.

“It’s one day of Premier League football, we have the whole season ahead of us, and any negativity that’s going to try and surround this football club is going to be out of these walls.”

The Spaniard was then asked if he or his players were feeling the pressure after such a result, with the daunting prospect of having both of last season’s Champions League finalists coming up in consecutive league matches.

“If you don’t feel pressure in football or any elite sport then I think you’ve picked the wrong profession,” he replied. “I think it’s responsibility, not pressure, we have a responsibility to do our best under any circumstances. Unfortunately the circumstances are uncontrollable.

“The only thing that’s going to happen is something you don’t expect, that’s for sure! Then you have to try to adapt, and do the best you can. The rest is about the results, and you know you are going to be judged on those results, but it doesn’t mean you are doing a good or bad job because you win or lose football matches.”

I’m not sure you can claim that results are not a telling factor in how you’re doing your job, as clearly the main part of a successful club is about winning, and competing for the big competitions, but our preparation for the previous match was of course hampered drastically by the double-blow of both Laca and Auba, and we now need to focus on putting things right this weekend.

Patrick