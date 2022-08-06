Arteta happy after Palace win but unhappy “that we didn’t score more goals”

After all the wailing and gnashing of teeth, Mikel Arteta finally got his team perfectly prepared for Arsenal’s first big test of the season away at Crystal Palace, and boy did they deliver the goods.

It could have been the perfect start if Gabriel Martinelli had scored after just four minutes but he scuffed his shot wide, but he made up for that 15 minutes later when he was in the right place to connect with Zinchenko’s perfect header into the box.

The boys had to fight hard to keep the Palace bullies at bay, and truthfully Odegaard and Jesus both had clearcut shooting chances but overthought it and they were wasted.

Our fears were only reduced when Saka got a lucky deflection to seal the points near the end.

Mikel Arteta was of course happy with the points but is well aware we could have had another couple of goals to reduce the tension… “It’s a really good win.” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “It’s a very difficult thing to do because they created an atmosphere here and they are a really good side. They created so many issues and we experienced that last season and to come here and win in the way that we did it, credit to the boys. I’m really happy.”

But…… “The disappointing thing was that we didn’t score more goals because we had so many opportunities and we looked a real threat, but we cannot expect to do that here for 95 minutes, it’s not going to happen.

“Then we have moments where we have to show and dig in and be accountable in our job, especially when we are defending deep, and we did that fantastically well, so I’m really happy to get the clean sheet and the win.”

We are all happy Mikel, but I agree that another couple of goals would have been nice!

