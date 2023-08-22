Arteta happy that Arsenal survived after being reduced to ten men against Palace

Arsenal may have dominated Crystal Palace for most of the game last night until Martin Odegaard put us ahead from the penalty spot, but Roy Hodgson’s men made a sprited comeback when they were given the advantage of the extra man for the last half an hour of the game.

Mikel Arteta admitted that he did not expect the Gunners to hold on to our lead after Palace had the extra man to flood the midfield and go all out for the equaliser, but our defence stood firm and held back the onslaught. When asked about the refs Red Card Reviews after the game, Arteta said: “I don’t know. The decision is made, we are not going to change it now.

“We adapted to it, unfortunately it made the game obviously much tougher and normally you drop points when you have to play in this league for 30 minutes away from home. To survive the way we did is not something that usually happens, but we are so happy that we overcame that big hurdle.”

The other big question on the media’s lips after seeing Arsenal win their first two games of the season, was if he thought his team have reached their top level so far, and he replied: “No, because we have to put the ball in the net more often, especially with the dominance we are having in games.

“But that’s the most difficult thing in football, so if you don’t do that, you have to do the other part, which is be extremely solid. We were last week, and we were again today with the chances we conceded. Let’s keep playing better and evolving.”

Personally i think we are still a long way from having the team completely convesant with Arteta’s evolving tactics, but I am sure as the season progesses we will still have much more fluency and even more dominant displays….

Onwards and Upwards!

