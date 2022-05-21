Arteta happy that the Arsenal project has been a success this season

Ahead of Arsenal’s final game of the season against Everton, Mikel Arteta has given the fans a recap of his thoughts on Arsenal’s 2021/22 campaign. The Spaniard has led his young team back into the Top Five and won a place in Europe next season, despite the inexperienced and extremely thin squad, especially after letting a whole host of players leave during the January transfer window.

The Spaniard had nothing but praise for the improvement in the team, the spirit and togetherness of everyone at the club, and surely it is the hope for future success is one of the reasons that this sport has grown to be a fan favourite over the years. Arteta obviously is happy that this season has panned out the way he was hoping. He said to the media yesterday: “I think it’s been a long journey again and a very challenging one this season, but I think that we have come a long way as a club and as a team. I think we have transformed the energy, the vibe and expectation of this football club again.

“We’ve done it together, showing incredible unity between the staff, the players, everybody in the club, and especially with our people, which has been incredibly supportive throughout the season, especially in difficult moments.”

Arteta then went on to say that he had predicted the success of “the project” this season, and that now the club has the vision of even more improvement in the future and is happy that everyone at the club is on board and believes they are going in the right direction. “And now I can sense that we have the hope and expectations to move this club to the place that it deserves. We’ve done it the way we predicted with the project we set a year ago. With a lot of young players, with the senior players helping and with our crowds again in our stadium and with a real sense of connection around the place.”

It would appear that Arteta’s target this season was to get the Gunners back into Europe, and although we may miss out on the Champions League, everyone will have an eye on Tottenham’s game against Norwich and will be cheering on the Canaries, but whatever happens he be having a busy summer to make the neccesary additions to make next season even more successful. “So we are back in Europe.” the Boss continued. “We don’t know where, it will be decided. Hopefully, it will be Champions League. I believe that we’re going to do what we have to do. We are going to be cheering for Norwich to do what they can do, for sure, and after that, we want to take the club to the next level.”

“That’s the ambition. In order to do that we have a very clear plan again, how we want to do it and execute it, and there are no secrets. We need resources and we need to increase the quality and the depth of the squad as long we maintain in the same way who we are as a club and the people that we have next to us.”

So he has definitely promised us another exciting transfer window ahead of us, and is obviously convinced that we will be greatly improved in the next campaign.

I am inclined to agree with him. What do you think?