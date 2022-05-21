Arteta happy that the Arsenal project has been a success this season

Ahead of Arsenal’s final game of the season against Everton, Mikel Arteta has given the fans a recap of his thoughts on Arsenal’s 2021/22 campaign. The Spaniard has led his young team back into the Top Five and won a place in Europe next season, despite the inexperienced and extremely thin squad, especially after letting a whole host of players leave during the January transfer window.
The Spaniard had nothing but praise for the improvement in the team, the spirit and togetherness of everyone at the club, and surely it is the hope for future success is one of the reasons that this sport has grown to be a fan favourite over the years. Arteta obviously is happy that this season has panned out the way he was hoping. He said to the media yesterday: “I think it’s been a long journey again and a very challenging one this season, but I think that we have come a long way as a club and as a team. I think we have transformed the energy, the vibe and expectation of this football club again.
“We’ve done it together, showing incredible unity between the staff, the players, everybody in the club, and especially with our people, which has been incredibly supportive throughout the season, especially in difficult moments.”
Arteta then went on to say that he had predicted the success of “the project” this season, and that now the club has the vision of even more improvement in the future and is happy that everyone at the club is on board and believes they are going in the right direction. “And now I can sense that we have the hope and expectations to move this club to the place that it deserves. We’ve done it the way we predicted with the project we set a year ago. With a lot of young players, with the senior players helping and with our crowds again in our stadium and with a real sense of connection around the place.”
It would appear that Arteta’s target this season was to get the Gunners back into Europe, and although we may miss out on the Champions League, everyone will have an eye on Tottenham’s game against Norwich and will be cheering on the Canaries, but whatever happens he be having a busy summer to make the neccesary additions to make next season even more successful. “So we are back in Europe.” the Boss continued. “We don’t know where, it will be decided. Hopefully, it will be Champions League. I believe that we’re going to do what we have to do. We are going to be cheering for Norwich to do what they can do, for sure, and after that, we want to take the club to the next level.”
“That’s the ambition. In order to do that we have a very clear plan again, how we want to do it and execute it, and there are no secrets. We need resources and we need to increase the quality and the depth of the squad as long we maintain in the same way who we are as a club and the people that we have next to us.”
So he has definitely promised us another exciting transfer window ahead of us, and is obviously convinced that we will be greatly improved in the next campaign.
I am inclined to agree with him. What do you think?
Yes, qualifying for Europe was the plan. We have done. Doubtful it will be CL (unless we have a miracle). Firstly, lets see if we win our game tomorrow. If we don’t the we still have European football at least. But, It is in the way we have lost our most important game recently that are cause for concern. It may be “job done” in term of top six but our soft underbelly has and still is an issue. To some degree he is lucky that other teams have faltered (Manure, Leicester and West Ham etc.) because our position could be much lower in the table. Sixty-six points total (possibly 69) is not a great total and shows little progress compared to previous seasons.
Yes, we’ve made a good progress. I bet next season’s target is either a top four finish or EL trophy
And if we fail to deliver either of them then at least do you agree that Arteta should be sacked?
I agree, because I’m sure he’ll get his own CF and some new players
Gai I don’t agree. Great managers are coming to EPL and all of them won’t make top4 the competition becomes more difficult next season. Liverpool, ManCity and Chelsea wont rest. NewCastle and ManU will spend and improve their team and Spuds if Conte is there won’t fold their hands. The narratives will change when the season starts. I bet if Arteta gets to Europa league final and is with Top5 he won’t be sacked. Especially when other big coaches position are considered
That’s part of the problem at this club an owner and manager who are happy with mediocrity,bigging himself up for failings and turning them into this pathetic progress talk unfortunately that rubs off onto the fans and as we are now seeing a part of the fan base lap it all up without actually seeing where this club as found itself .
I’ll stick to my own standards as I’ve always done and will not listen to a man who likes his own voice alittle to much.
Obviously I’m not one to know what next season as in store but i have not much hope with this management team in charge .
Well I won’t say the season was a success, cos we played just once a week, having exited major cups pretty early and failed to reinforce by January.
However I guess our failure to invest night be a blessing in disguise this window….I mean I was shocked getting to know we actually submitted €90m for Napoli’s Osimhen but Napoli turned the other was insisting on 110m (per napoli_report), what a marque signing that will be with pressure that goes with it on the 23 year old Nigerian hitman.
Sure no 20 plus per season striker goes for less than 60m, but we can recruit Jesus and perhabs Dybala who is a free agent and still have some change on that figure
If arsenal secure 5th next season, it means luck is on their part. Other clubs will straighten their squares too. If he continue to get his tactics wrong for not only for big games but for winnable games, we might end up further down. He may get the right player but he must know how to make best out of them.
Can we stop talking about the Tottenham Norwich game? Its pointless as they are goiñg to win
As Ken quoted Arteta in a previous article about Arteta himself not seeing 5th as an achievement.
Yet some selling that narrative as if The Arsenal is back.
Emery improved on Wenger’s finishing spot and qualified for Europa yet I don’t recall this much praise of “progress.”
I’ve always kept the standard expressed by the club about top 4 finishes before Arteta took over.
Rigid and inflexible, I would not disagree, but that’s the point isn’t it? When less is acceptable then you’re likely to get less.
spuds standards and expectations are higher than ours, they’re on their 3rd manager this year, changed until they got it right.
Think about that for a second, spuds standards and expectations are higher than ours.
Gone from “forever in our shadow” to celebrating 5th while spuds sit 4th.
Who’s to blame for this being too widely accepted? This is what happens when you lower standards and too many people accept it.
If we get jesus, do we will have a stronger strikeforce than this season when we had auba? I dont think so.
But auba was terrible for us – doesn’t matter if he was capable of better, he was consistently terrible for us. Any competent striker would be an improvement, and I’m sure that includes jesus
Pat, I am afraid I cannot agree with you; I do not think we have progressed at all.
Emery was sacked in mid-season so it would not be fair to judge him on his last season. Who is to say we would not have finished in the Europa places then, had he continued, perhaps even the CL, and that our standing when he was sacked at the time was just a mid season blip? Furthermore, other managers have taken over midseason, Howe and Conte at Newcastle to cite just 2 examples, and have improved their sides immeasurably but with Arteta at the helm we ended up WORSE than when Emery was in charge.
Arteta is very media savvy (i’ll give him that) and knows how to manipulate a narrative to suit HIS agenda. If teflon-Mikel is ever sacked he could always go into the propaganda business!
The Arteta script reads as follows: everything at Arsenal was rotten, it would need root and branch change, and he would need time to sort the problems left to him by Emery – a vastly more experienced coach (the hidden agenda being that as a rookie he would need time to learn the job!).
I know “we would have” and “what if” is counter-factual history, and speculative, but the point is that the true baseline as a measure of our progress is the Europa final we lost. Since then we have just about scraped along, trodden water, which for a club of our pedigree and in the context of our spend, is not acceptable.
Mikel Arteta talks the talk but I am not persuaded he walks the walk (and we haven’t even mentioned his/Edu’s disastrous management of transfers and player sales).
To conclude, rather than give Arteta a new contract, we should have waited until the end of the season before determining whether we really had made progress. To say we have “overachieved” is disingenuous, frankly laughable.
I am totally happy with what is going on with the club i love and i believe europa is the best competition for the kids to participate next year
Imagine, some people think 5th position is progress.When we should be aiming to challenge for honours which is where we should be.
The question I would ask is if we were competing in Europe and had longer runs in the domestic cups, would we have finished where we are now in the EPL?. I find it strange that Arteta thinks it was a successful season maybe he was assuming it was because of the pay rise and extension of his contact? Imo? We haven’t progressed for years now and frankly I am not confident that the current clutch of players are good enough to progress any further – not a single world class player nor a real leader among them. We just will not attract quality players without CL football but there is still a slim chance of that occuring tomorrow!!
Next season will be a lot tougher for us with European football and most probably with Thurs/Sunday games to consider plus other teams strengthening their squads. I hope I’m wrong but I don’t see us in the top 4.
You are very correct. I concur with what you’ve said.