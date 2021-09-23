Arteta happy with win and wants happy Arsenal fans at Tottenham clash

After our awful start to the season, Arsenal now have three wins and 3 clean sheets in a row, and the 50,000 fans that turned up at the Emirates last night went home very happy in the end.

As Arteta said after the 3-0 win: “The approach is to perform and win every single match – that has to be the aim of this football club. To have 50,000 fans in the Carabao Cup on a Wednesday night is pretty special and it doesn’t happen in many places. The players notice that and obviously that raises the level of demands. They made the night more special.”

Arteta made an amazing ten changes to the starting line-up last night, with Partey the only one that started both games, but our boys still had more than enough firepower for the League One high-flyers, and we also saw Lacazette and Saka get much-needed minutes in preparation for the North London Derby on Sunday.

Now the Boss will have to get his big guns ready for the visit of our great rivals Tottenham, and after watching the positivity coming from the fans last night he is expecting Sunday’s crowd to be the twelth man when Spurs come to town. “Absolutely, but winning football matches is what brings that connection and belief, and fans happier.

“They are here to support the team and they want to see the team winning. It is a natural thing. They have always been with the team and now they are at a different level, and we need them at an even higher level on Sunday because we’re going to need them and hopefully we can enjoy a beautiful day together.”

Hopefully we can Mikel, let’s keep this run going!

COYG!