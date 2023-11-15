Arteta happy with Arsenal’s “best in the world” centre-forwards

Arsenal appears to be even stronger this season than they were previously. Even if the Gunners are better situated than they were, many believe they aren’t as efficient as they should be in one position: striking. The Gunners aren’t getting what they deserve from their forwards.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury problems have become frustrating, while Eddie Nketiah is inconsistent (he might score a hat trick today and then fail to make an impact tomorrow).

Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta believes in his No. 9s. The Spaniard recently defended the pair, calling them “world-best players.”

“They (Jesus and Nketiah) are great and I am happy to have them and for me, they are the best in the world. That is my assessment,” Arteta told reporters when asked if would delve into the transfer market in January.

“I would love to have them all but at the moment, no. Maybe in two weeks the picture will be different, I will have them back and it will be better.

“But as well, there is an opportunity for the rest to shine.”

Mikel Arteta’s remarks about his strikers are fascinating. We’ll have to wait and watch whether he stays with them and doesn’t sign another quality striker. But do you believe Arsenal can avoid adding a striker during the winter transfer window? In any case, given how highly the boss regards them, the two must reward his faith. Nketiah should find consistency, and Gabriel Jesus should try to stay fit.

Darren N

