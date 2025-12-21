Arteta happy with decision-making on Gyokeres’ penalty

Viktor Gyokeres was the player who stepped up to take the decisive penalty in Arsenal’s victory at Everton, a moment that surprised some supporters given that Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were both on the pitch. The pair are widely recognised as Arsenal’s primary penalty takers, and there had been no indication that the established order had been altered before the match.

Under normal circumstances, Saka or Odegaard would have been expected to assume responsibility. However, when the opportunity arose, the players made a collective decision that Gyokeres was the right choice to take the kick. It was a significant moment in the match and one that carried added weight for the striker.

Confidence and Responsibility

Gyokeres has found goals harder to come by in recent weeks, and the decision to allow him to take the penalty was viewed internally as a way to help restore his confidence. Rather than avoiding responsibility, he embraced it and converted successfully. That contribution appeared to lift his overall performance, which was widely regarded as an improvement on his recent displays.

The goal proved decisive and demonstrated the trust his teammates have in him. While some supporters may have assumed the decision came from the touchline, the reality was very different. There was no instruction from Mikel Arteta to change the hierarchy, and the choice was made entirely by the players in the moment. Such autonomy reflects a level of maturity within the squad and a willingness to support one another during challenging periods.

Arteta Explains the Decision

Arteta later confirmed that the call was made on the pitch and expressed his approval of that approach. Speaking via the BBC, he said, “That’s what I hoped and they have to take initiative on the pitch. They decide that Viktor is the best taker and he scored, so what a great decision.

“You need to enjoy the process of winning and that’s going to be hard moments, difficult moments, great moments., That’s all part of that intention and how close we are winning and that’s why we have to enjoy and take it game by game.”

His comments highlight the importance of shared responsibility and enjoyment within the group. For Gyokeres, the moment may prove valuable as Arsenal continue to push forward, knowing that confidence and trust can be just as important as tactics in deciding matches.