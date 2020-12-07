Arteta happy with the passion and energy against Spurs, but still no goals

Arsenal travelled across London yesterday to play Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side hoping to turn the form book on its head against our biggest rivals.

But there was nothing to cheer about as Kane and Son both got on the scoresheet again, and Spurs were very comfortable at half-time with a two-goal cushion.

In typical Jose fashion, he was happy to defend the lead in the second half knowing that the Arsenal front line are having serious problems with scoring lately. The stats show that Arsenal had much more possession and attacking plays, but yet again the Gunners failed to put the ball in the net.

After the game Arteta decided to praise his team’s attitude, but with no end product we still came away with nothing. Arteta told Arsenal.com: “In terms of the performance they did everything that I asked them to do, absolutely everything. We played a way that I believe we had to play this game. You look at all our stats, they were in our favour, but at the end of the day it is about putting the ball in the box.

“The first situation they had, from 30 yards they put it in the top corner. You have to applaud it. The second one, Thomas has to come off, we can not fill the gap that he should be in and we get done. Just before we had an open situation to score a goal as well. After that, in this moment, normally the team will fall.

“And the team got better after the first one, the team got better after the second one. They tried to generate situations. We had chances. We generated probably more than ever this season, put the ball in the box more than ever, we had numbers there but at the end of the day you have to score the goals.

“When they had half chances they scored and at the moment we haven’t. So to build something you need results. I take a lot of positives from the way we played. When you come here in this moment and play with a personality, and courage, and passion, the energy, the belief that the boys showed, but at the end it’s a football match. You have to win it and we lost again today.”

Not only did we lose and drop to 15th place in the table, but Tottenham’s win put them back on the summit of the League again. I know it’s early days but it doesn’t feel good to be 11 points behind our rivals after 11 games played..

Not a good day to be a Gooner…