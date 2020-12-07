Arteta happy with the passion and energy against Spurs, but still no goals

Arsenal travelled across London yesterday to play Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side hoping to turn the form book on its head against our biggest rivals.
But there was nothing to cheer about as Kane and Son both got on the scoresheet again, and Spurs were very comfortable at half-time with a two-goal cushion.
In typical Jose fashion, he was happy to defend the lead in the second half knowing that the Arsenal front line are having serious problems with scoring lately. The stats show that Arsenal had much more possession and attacking plays, but yet again the Gunners failed to put the ball in the net.
After the game Arteta decided to praise his team’s attitude, but with no end product we still came away with nothing. Arteta told Arsenal.com: “In terms of the performance they did everything that I asked them to do, absolutely everything. We played a way that I believe we had to play this game. You look at all our stats, they were in our favour, but at the end of the day it is about putting the ball in the box.
“The first situation they had, from 30 yards they put it in the top corner. You have to applaud it. The second one, Thomas has to come off, we can not fill the gap that he should be in and we get done. Just before we had an open situation to score a goal as well. After that, in this moment, normally the team will fall.
“And the team got better after the first one, the team got better after the second one. They tried to generate situations. We had chances. We generated probably more than ever this season, put the ball in the box more than ever, we had numbers there but at the end of the day you have to score the goals.
“When they had half chances they scored and at the moment we haven’t. So to build something you need results. I take a lot of positives from the way we played. When you come here in this moment and play with a personality, and courage, and passion, the energy, the belief that the boys showed, but at the end it’s a football match. You have to win it and we lost again today.”
Not only did we lose and drop to 15th place in the table, but Tottenham’s win put them back on the summit of the League again. I know it’s early days but it doesn’t feel good to be 11 points behind our rivals after 11 games played..
Not a good day to be a Gooner…
If he’s happy, then he doesn’t know what he’s been employed to do. The guy should be shown an exit door
Having all the possession doesn’t win you games!!
Their gameplan was executed perfectly.. and you could see exactly what it meant to Maureen at the final whistle!
Talk about a bitter pill to swallow….
I think every single fan, of all the teams, in all the leagues, Maureen has managed in, knows that this game plan is his bread and butter! The fact that we played right into it is quite embarrassing actually.
The trend I’m seeing is the higher our possession the worse our results tend to be.
Exactly! Somebody forgot to do their homework….
And those comments from Maureen congratulating us made me want to vomit..
The spectre of relegation hangs over us like the sword of Damocles. Yes I am being rather dramatic but fear breeds fear and Aubamayang looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights. Perhaps he needs to be benched for his own good but until Martinelli is fully fit, I cannot see who can replace him. Some wag on here yesterday suggested Balogun as he’s taller than Nketiah, but in fact he’s 2cm shorter. It was pointless putting in loads of high crosses to our team of midgets unless you are counting on the percentage factor. The crosses were not varied enough and were speculative rather than targeted. We played into totts hands yesterday, we didn’t gain possession, they gave us the ball as they knew we had no plan B, C or D. We have been found out and things need to change quickly with our next four games being Burnley, Southampton, Everton and Chelsea. Even Burnley at home next week seems a daunting task.
I agree about the crosses, Declan. It’s desperation football in a way. It’s like feeding a hungry fire with more and more wood. Only for it to burn as soon as it goes in the fire. Our crosses are useless and yet it seems like the only option we have. Because playing through any defense seems to be futile. No ideas. No dynamics. No invention. No movement. No clue. No hope!
This team looks devoid of passion, spirit or leadership. No direction. Not sure what the answers are but there are deep underlying issues at the club that are destroying its very soul!
If I bring 4 mates, you bring 4 mates and we play 5 a side football. Then That is exactly what I expect to happen.
Unfortunately if you ask Mourinho the same question it means il sit in and not play until you play then pick you off.
I understand why the big minds of world football talk about responsibility of playing the game in the right way. The alternative is this. The true Spurs fans will be humble because they know this is shitte.
Yes we have seen it for years now, yes it gets wins and victories But I condemn it.
Why?
It’s not how I want to enjoy football. I want to see my club progress. What comes beyond this style? Nothing. It’s why mourinho doesnt last wherever he goes…
I applaud the youngest manager in the league for getting it wrong the way he did.
Arsenal need personal, arsenal had 2 wingers – one at the start of his career and the other at the end of his against 2 established EPL top 5 forwards and so, we have some way to go But I will not discredit Mikel for wanting to play positive football. I will only if lessons are not learnt.
I will take short term pain for the long term gain If it means he will turn around the clubs fortunes.
It’s a big IF, but il rather that then sit top of the league playing defence for 75mins each game.
Completely understand what you’re saying Tom but history will not reflect on how games were won. History will reflect the success and score lines. If (god forbid) the spuds went on to win the EPL (possible), then a trophy and the bragging rights are theirs. Under George Graham Arsenal were know as boring. We defended and settled with 1-0 every game. It’s up to Mourinho how he plays. Maybe we should have settles for a draw and done the same?
GunnerRay It’s a bit of a catch 22, I agree with both of you. You want to win the league and look good doing it but if you had to chose I’m sure 99% of fans would take the winning of the league over good looking football.
Personally I’d rather watch good football by my team on a weekly basis and make UCL than watch boring football and win, but that’s just my personal preference.
I just don’t want to even watch football any more…I miss the football played by all teams from 1998 – 2005 era, man that stuff was great to watch.
Morning my fellow Gooners! I was feeling a little more relaxed this morning. Reading this article though does make my blood pressure raise a little again though..
Firstly, Arteta says: “In terms of the performance they did everything that I asked them to do”. What was that exactly? If it was to play the exact same way we play every game then I guess it’s job done!
Secondly, when Arteta says: “When they had half chances they scored”? They were NOT half chances. They were tactical goals scored on the counter against a team who did NOT have the intelligence to realize the usual Mourinho game plan!
I am fully willing to back MA until January. He deserves that at least. But if we are further away from top six than we are now I believe the club will have to be prepared to make some tough decisions! I’m not sure if it’s right to put MA in this position in the first place as a rookie so-to-speak. But this club is too big to be fighting against teams at the bottom of the table! Now I just feel bad again. Might go back to bed 🙁
I’m done with arteta, I decided not to comment yesterday because my comments might upset some people. Like I said few weeks ago, bring Harry Kane Lewandoski and Aguero to this team they will not score goals, why because arteta is too scared to play attacking football. I’m not saying we could have won that match but we could have gotten at least a draw, play Saka in the wings stop using him as a wingback, the boy is wasted in defense. We have a team capable of challenging for top4 and the Europa cup but with arteta I really don’t know anymore. And Leno like have been saying all season, he’s an average keeper, he should have saved that first goal, I mean what is he doing in that position, the boy need to be benched or talk to.