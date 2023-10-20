Arteta has a big decision regarding starting Havertz against his old club Chelsea

Does Kai Havertz start against Chelsea?

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz faces the prospect of playing against his old side Chelsea for the first time since his summer transfer. Havertz, who joined Arsenal for a reported £60+ Million deal. Which to be fair, left some Arsenal fans baffled, but as time has gone by he has started to improve and show just why Arteta wanted him in the first place.

A lot of Arsenal fans were shocked by the Havertz transfer, and after a hard start to life at Arsenal, things have started to pick up for him, scoring a penalty against Bournemouth after his teammates stepped up and let him finally get off the mark and score his first goal for the club, also picking up his first assist in our 1-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City.

He was picked to compete for Germany under new coach Julian Nagelsmann in the just past international break, but only got to play just under half an hour in the first game against the USA, so Arsenal fans will be hoping that hasn’t lowered his confidence at all and will come back to London ready to face off against the side he called home for three seasons.

Thomas Partey is also back from injury so Havertz has a bit more competition to start against Chelsea and depending on how Arteta wants to set up to play can really depend on if Havertz will start or not. A game that will no doubt be a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but also a game that could really get his confidence going. I think it’s a really big decision for Arteta to have to make, after finally getting going, getting his first goal and assisting the winning goal against City, would it be wrong for Arteta not to start him?

Frankly, Arteta has always and will always pick what he thinks is his strongest side, and although Chelsea have been going through a bad period of football, Arsenal vs Chelsea is always a big match in which anything can happen.

It will be interesting to see the starting line up and should be a clear indicator on where Havertz stands in this Arteta system.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

