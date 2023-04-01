Arteta has a “stick ready” to keep Bukayo Saka grounded and focused

Mikel Arteta has urged in-form winger Bukayo Saka to handle the growing expectations and attention he is receiving.

“Saka is going to have to deal with expectations of the media, with attention on the pitch,” manager Mikel Arteta told reporters on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

“When you want to fulfil a role like the one he has at the moment, you need to be capable of doing that. So don’t read too much, don’t listen too much, just focus on what you have to do every day. That’s it. And we always have a stick ready, don’t worry,” Arteta added jokingly.

Saka, who joined Arsenal at just seven years of age, has been in top form for the Gunners this season with 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League as they lead the Premier League. The 21-year-old also stole the limelight for England during the international break, scoring a goal and setting up another in their 2-0 victory over Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifying Group C at Wembley.

“He still has a lot of things to improve and a lot of things to maintain,” Arteta commented on Saka’s progress. “Before he wasn’t able to do that. So he needs to continue to maintain those things and elevate the level of other things that he can still do better.”

Despite missing a decisive penalty in the shootout in the Euro 2020 final, Saka has bounced back in style and is one of the front runners for the Player of the Season award.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka appears to handle the media spotlight and fan expectations just fine, it is also good for him that he has a manager that will not tolerate anyone growing too big for their boots.

Hopefully, the young man continues his upward trajectory and helps lead Arsenal to a win over Leeds United later today.