Arteta has a striker crisis and ignoring it in January could be disastrous 

Arsenal is currently on a good run of form and that has been helped by the performance of some of our key players.
Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have helped the club with the goals in the last few matches.
However, we must recognise that there is a striker crisis at the club right now.
Mikel Arteta has banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first team after his latest disciplinary breach and the striker could leave the club in the summer.
He joins the likes of Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette on the list of possible departures.
This means Arsenal is in a state of emergency in attack and the club has to sort that out next month.
Waiting until the summer to solve the problem would see clubs demand outrageous figures for targets because they know we are desperate to find a solution to that problem.
Next month is the best time to sign our targets because we can negotiate a favourable deal and even agree to allow the players to remain at their respective clubs until the end of the season.
Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins are strikers reports have linked Arsenal with a move for.
None would move to the Emirates cheaply, but securing an agreement next month might be less expensive than in the summer.
“ Waiting until the summer to solve the problem would see clubs demand outrageous figures for targets because they know we are desperate to find a solution to that problem.”
Thus the writer completely ignores history and inflated winter transfer costs., and fact shopping in January is clearest sign of desperation.
Also midfield crisis..
Partey, Elneny gone for January, leaves us with AMN and Xhaka for central/defensive midfield.
Yea gotta agree mate
Leaving Xhaka as our main CM could be the difference in staying top 4 or dropping down the pecking order .
I would be happy with what we have up top ,remember we have Pepe to add to the mix who is a top player but not being given any minutes to show it .
Mr Kit
A merry chrsitmas to ypumand the family
If.we win tomorrow I beleive we stay top 4 for the 1st.of Jan 2022
If we do then macmillan cancer for charity bet £100 and I said will match your £100
As for xhaka.
I am his biggest critic and he is definitely not good enough for us In the CM position fortis bit I have to admit he has some very good get since returning
Passing forward
Getting in the box for goal scoring opportunities..even though when Getting there he couldn’t sort his feet out and looked more like bamby on ice..but fair play to him
Sad thing is he has always has a heads gone moment which will.cost us
I know MA is.not your favourite manager but we have him at least until the end of the season and maybe beyond but so far so good and I will take a top 4 spot right now even though I beleive manure have the better squad and should really push us out of that spot but we will see
Again
Merry Christmas 🎅
Yes I remember Alan and it will give me pleasure to give to a good cause ,I believe Ken also was in on it .
And merry Christmas to yours also 👍
If we are then 4th.
if Adpat as a PayPal then that’s how I would like to do it then Pat can give it from Just Arsenal
Hi Dan
I trust you will do it what wver is the most convenient way to your self
Have to say I think we are a tad lucky to be sitting in 4th right now.
No problem….
Lokonga, Tavares, White, Chambers
I forgot Lokonga but Chambers, White, Tavares have never played in midfield under MA so I wouldn’t count them in now either.
If it’s a crisis as we are discussing, yes you’d count them in
Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral can help Arsenal. He is prolific for Basel scoring 27 goals and providing 8 assists in 37 games this season in all competitions. With a Transfer market value of 13m pounds, Cabral has the qualities of Aubameyang and Lacazette combined. The guy is a beast, Martinelli 2.0. Another player Arsenal must buy is Defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara, whose transfer market value is 22m pounds. Only 22yrs.old, but, have been playing in ligue I first team Marseille since he was 17 yrs.old. With over five years of experience playing in one of Europe’s biggest club,league and UEFA and Europa cup leagues, Kamara has become one of the best in the world. With only Xhaha, Lokonga and Maitland-Niles(probably) available in January, Arsenal must strengthen the defensive midfield with Boubacar Kamara. His current wages is only 26,000 pounds weekly. Arsenal must act now and beat Manchester United and others for his signing.
Don’t forget Lokinga.
We will never be in crisis if we chance to our young players. Man city have played 90% of their games without a striker, yet they are at the top of the league table. Have fa
I heard Vlahovic is often reluctant to do high press. The CF assessment must be thorough before the purchase, otherwise we could get stuck with another diva
I predict we’ll stick with Lacazette, Nketiah and Balogun till the end of the season
To get a good Striker in winter window is usually very difficult. If any is available would be expensive. But we should consider our midfield, I think that is the major priority now since Partey is going for AFCON.
Everyone has known Partey goes to the AFCON since 2016….this is not a new problem and should’ve been planned for as part of his purchase.
Let’s be clear here, Arteta has created a striker problem.
I’m not talking about banning Auba now either…
– Mismanagement of Lacas contract and game time
– Aubas contract extension and letting his form seriously slide
– Mismanagement of Eddies contract and playing time/experience
– Mismanagement in Martinelli’s playing time causing him to have less experience, could have easily had more
– Not buying a striker based on all of the above
Be difficult to prise away those strikers in Jan. Maybe we should go in for Alexander isak who I believe has a release cause? As for central midfield zakaria or renato sanches are realistic options.