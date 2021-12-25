Arteta has a striker crisis and ignoring it in January could be disastrous 

Arsenal is currently on a good run of form and that has been helped by the performance of some of our key players.

Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have helped the club with the goals in the last few matches.

However, we must recognise that there is a striker crisis at the club right now.

Mikel Arteta has banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first team after his latest disciplinary breach and the striker could leave the club in the summer.

He joins the likes of Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette on the list of possible departures.

This means Arsenal is in a state of emergency in attack and the club has to sort that out next month.

Waiting until the summer to solve the problem would see clubs demand outrageous figures for targets because they know we are desperate to find a solution to that problem.

Next month is the best time to sign our targets because we can negotiate a favourable deal and even agree to allow the players to remain at their respective clubs until the end of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins are strikers reports have linked Arsenal with a move for.

None would move to the Emirates cheaply, but securing an agreement next month might be less expensive than in the summer.