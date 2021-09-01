Arteta has assembled a young Arsenal team to grow into winners

We all know that Mikel Arteta was the captain of Arsenal back in the Wenger days, and he saw how Le Prof would nurture young players into the squad having trained them to play the Arsenal Way.
We all know that Wenger was handicapped by paying for the Emirates Stadium loans, so the only way he could compete with the rich moneybags teams (mostly Man United in his day) was by buying potential and famously pointing out “Arsenal don’t buy stars, we make them”.
well, it seems to me that Arteta is trying to do the same thing, and he has invested heavily in bringing in a lot of young players that could potentially stay together for years and grow into title winners if coached correctly.
This summers purchases are clearly pointing in that direction, with Ramsdale 23, Tomiyasu 23, Odegaard 22, Lokonga 21, Tavares 21 and Ben White 23.
He has also given long term contracts to talented academy graduates like Saka 19, Smith-Rowe 21, and Balogun 21.
Gabriel 23 was signed last summer on a long term contract, and extensions have been given to Tierney 24, Martinelli 20, Holding 25 – and Arteta persuaded Maitland-Niles 24 to stay as part of the squad.
There are more than enough youngsters there to have a core of the side for many more years to come, and if Thomas Partey 28 and Granit Xhaka 28 can stay fit and be the calming influences.
So it is obvious that this is a building plan for the future, and hopefully the new arrivals will gel quickly with the existing youngsters and we can start building a winning mentality very soon.
As Arteta said: “You can see and tell from the recruitment that we’ve done and the really young squad that we have at the moment and it cannot happen overnight.”
So, can we just show just a modicum of patience and let Arteta and his youngsters grow together.
No matter how hysterical you geet, we are NOT going to get relegated, and we have more than enough talent to get us into the Top Six.
Be Patient…
I am taking snapshot of this post. Really gonna rub the salt to your face when this project will fail 100 percent cause all our signings are below par bunch of losers. Our club will be below 10th place. Arteta will be sacked, Edu most probably pocketed millions by signing avg duds. That day will be very cruel for you my friend.
So then what would you do if they turn out be a success?
Would you then be livid for the club?
But obviously when the opposite is true then you will go back and hide under your rock?
I shall publicly apologise if I am wrong. But as long as kroenkes are alive i will never be wrong.
How many players does he need in order to prove his worth?
He signed:
Willian
Gabriel
Mari
Cedric
Partey
Runarsson
Ramsdale
Lokonga
Odegaard
Tavares
Tomiyasu
Any good manager who can be given a chance to sign 12 players, win definitely challenge for the league. Unlike Arteta who is sitting bottom of the log.
@Lola I’ve taken a snapshot of your post too for when it succeeds,
” all our signings are below par bunch of losers ” ?
Constructive – not.
White
Odegaard
Lokonga
Tavares
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu
Not necessarily the breadth and “names” that many of the fan base would have called for, given the outlay.
However for me, overall good additions – but are we “right” still …. no.
But ” below par bunch of losers ” – I think not, a rather pathetic statement really.
Player who has taken the eye to date – oh, let me think for a second a certain “Sambi Lokonga” ( a loser apparently) !
If you don’t “rate” our new players, just say so in reasonable language – and giving your reasons would be nice.
Welcome to The Arsenal boys, all the very best one and all.
AJ, it is clear to the minority of deeper thinking and true fans on here who are against childish rants and hysteria , that reasoned argument and balanced articles are becoming as rare as hens teeth.
As a person who tries to foresee happenings before they become obvoius to all, I say this to Ad PAT:
“Pat, your site is rapidly losing quality of proper debate and will continue to do so, while you allow constant doom mongers to post essentially the same article – albeit slightly rephased- by such ranters as Konstantin, daily.
I advise you to let him and his ilk know in NO UNCERTAIN TERMS, that constant virtual repeats of the same unthinking, unbalanced article wil no longer be welcomed.
I note Pat that your own article on JA right NOW, is as different in tone and quality from Konstantins cheap rant as it is possible to be .
I will not remain long term on a site that constantly regurgitates the same old repetitive rubbish. I predict others who share my intense dislike of childish rants will also leave. And what will your site be worth then??
Jon,
If you think that FOR ONE MOMENT that I would consider censoring the opinions of my readers and writers, then you obviously don’t know me as well as I thought you did. I am certainly not a “doom monger” as you call Konstantin but… ‘I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,’ (As long as it’s not abusive, sexist, racist, etc. lol)
First of all you want me to ban transfer rumours, now you want me to ban negative articles. Shall I only post stories you agree with, and change the name to justJonFox?
Are you really wishing and praying we fail just to see Arteta and Edu fail so you could be right and say I told you so…
What does that make you ?!
#smh.
Yup! Saka and ESR will leave in a few years just like Fabregas and Nasri and RVP. The only reason Ramsdale came here is to use us as a stepping stone get into the world cup squad for England.
Can’t believe some arsenal fans are actually excited, it’s only going to get worse. We are officially a midtable team for the foreseeable future unless there are some drastic changes in the ownership and management.
The problem Arsenal has isn’t the manager, Edu, nor even the Kroenke’s, it is fans like you who project their own loser mentality onto the club. Unfortunately, Arsenal have attracted quite a few of these in recent years.
If you can’t do the one thing that a fan should do, which is to support, then you’re better off finding another club that can satisfy your deep rooted inadequacies.
I think this window shows we are going down another ‘youth project’ the and fans are rightly sceptical about another ‘youth project’ as we’ve been here before. First we had the era of Fabregas 2006-2011 where we did well to finish top 4 and had some what of a title push 2007-2008 where injuries derailed us and 2010-2011 Injuries again but ultimately put the nail in the coffin was the collapse after the shock defeat to Birmingham in the Carling Cup final, remember there was talk about doing the quadruple at that time! Then there was the ‘British core’ era which didn’t quite work out either. Bottom line is there wasn’t enough ‘Top quality’ experience to support the talented youngsters especially in the earlier Emirates era. Fast forward to the present and it looks like we are about to repeat the same mistakes by resting our hopes on Saka S. Rowe etc which adds unnecessary pressure on their shoulders when we should have proper experienced leaders to lead the way and I’m not talking about Xhaka or Elneny or Auba or Laca…
Don’t forget about Moller, who could be promoted if Martinelli, Nketiah and Balogun can’t perform well as CF
If Arteta project “process” did not yield enough dividends via good results and league position in time, my fear is will this talented youthful players stick around? Clubs will come for them. And no one can bet on Arsenal not selling. The reality is Arsenal board won’t be patient with Arteta for long? Only A. Wenger enjoyed such a long spell. Arsenal Business template seem about making profits rather than been ambitious to win trophies. Getting a good EPL position ie Top6 starts with an ambition to win trophies. Top 6 will be more difficult this season than the last considering the preparation of other teams. But there is hope for Arsenal if we can stay injury free and Arteta can be dynamic in his tactics. The team training should also improve players need to fight for balls to win matches their attitude s must improve.
Hi Sylva
I think your last points are overlooked so
Much, no matter how rubbish the managers tactics are(or lack off), the players have to fight for every ball, and there professionalism should not be up for debate.
If we get say Conte as our manager and the players still can’t put a shift in, the results won’t change ‘enough’ for what us fans want.
Personally I’ve lost my nerve with Arteta
I had hoped he would of improve us, but that last performance!! …annoyingly I’m not over that yet.
Ya GoalDan, sometimes I wonder what they tell them in training. In Man City game it seem City players are more fit that our players. Our players fall easily. I think this should be a part of their training drills. And right attitudes. A team was 2-0 down yet G Xhaka has the nerves to be careless and take a red card. Arteta need to be firm regarding players attitude on the pitch. Any player not ready to give 120% should be benched
Top 6 will be a trophy. Lol
Avoiding relegation will also be a successful season!!
If that happens, of course the young players will leave. But Arsenal would most likely replace Arteta if things become too bad
Erik ten Hag’s contract will expire in 2023, so Arsenal could afford to hijack Marc Overmars and him from Ajax in the end of this season
It will take YEARS to succeed with youth players.
And do you think likes of Saka, Tierney or ESR will stick around until then?
It’s clear to see what’s going on here. The whole MA project failed epically so management has lined up their best excuse yet.
All of a sudden our whole club has been relabelled as a youth project to save face and bide time with the fans.
MA fans will gladly follow this new narrative.
Just imagine if we started this project on youth at least last season…
I believe many of us would have accepted 8th place finish with the kids and we would have had kids who played together for a full season then we would have only strengthened the core this season then the team will only get better but no we didn’t
What did we spend last season doing?
What was the plan prior to this window?
What was the process that they said we should trust?
At least this window and season it is clear that they are now fully building a young team
Which is why i asked initially what was the process and did the first process fail? That we have to start another process…..
Regardless i believe it’s better to see positives and still try to be optimistic as it’s better health wise to find positives than criticising at every article that doesn’t impact our health positively….
I think our fanbase has been very patient(contrary to public opinion which is mainly spewed in the media and by fans of other clubs who ironically call for manager sackings more quicker and far more often than us) dating back to when moving into the Emirates stadium. So forgive us for the impatience and lack of trust in the current hierarchy at present. So to ask for more patientence which we have have already been given spanning multiple years just shows the ignorance and arrogance of Arteta Edu(board) and the Owners.
Or maybe that just shows the “ignorance and arrogance” of fans like you that demand instant success?
But have I demanded instant success? That’s your assumption based off of nothing.
thats just a stupid question admin, a fan demanding instant success is at least 3-4 years too late and some would argue over 10 years too late, one cannot really say with a straight face that an arsenal fan is demanding instant success after such a long period without success, except he is being ignorant and arrogant like you are now, but I know you, you would never accept your mistakes
👍 Especially when Mr admin makes a very conclusive and definitive claim about the said fan without knowing him personally and will not be able to produce any evidence through my previous comments to backup such a claim on this wonderful platform.
There is no doubt that Arsenal have a fair amount of talent within their squad of players.
Unfortunately they also don’t have much in the way of proper leadership…amongst either the playing or coaching staff.
Most importantly of all they have a Manager who seems to flit from idea to idea and doesn’t have any defined tactical strategy to impart onto his players for them to follow.In addition his man management skills are virtually non existent.
All in all this Arsenal squad are an amalgam of young players who have been allowed to go onto the pitch in a wholly unprepared way and the results have been wholly inevitable.
Unless Arteta and then Edu and Vinai are relieved of their so-called duties and replaced with people who know how to run a top tier professional football Club then Arsenal will just stumble on and continue to achieve far less than they should.
It takes time to transition from a 20 year manager. Man U are in year nine searching for their next title despite supposed world class managers and a 750 mill spend. Liverpool took 30 years to win the PL title. Spurs have been rebuilding since 1961.
Arteta was not a super star. Far from it. He was grounded, incredibly determined and loyal to the bone. These are the qualities he wants in a player. So none of our new signings are superstars. They have been chosen more for their work ethic and absolute devotion to the badge. That’s why Guendouzie and Saliba are at Marseille.
Our first three games included the CL winners
and the PL holders while our squad was ravaged by Covid and injury. Although we will not be fully match fit or match ready for a month at least I believe we will find a way to beat Norwich and Burnley and win the home game v Spurs.
We will only get better as the season proceeds and with out Europe we will be well rested
So I predict 10 wins 3 Losses and 3 draws from the remaining 16 matches of the first round. 33 points and top 7 by Xmas and at least 6th/5th by May.
Please are you arteta’s assistant?
Arteta was average at best as a player and doing worst as a manager
There is no footballing reason that justifies his treatment of saliba and many others.
Based on what evidence do you believe that arteta can improve young players?
Evidently seen on the pitch many players even the one’s he bought has not improved under him
And you can ask well predict us to win all our remaining games and win the league it’s totally your opinion i am sure you didn’t predict 0 losses 0goals, -9goals and bottom of the league after 3games
City being league champions didn’t stop spurs beating them, Chelsea being European champion didn’t stop Liverpool giving them a real game…
When ever it comes to arsenal it’s one excuse to another…. Every team will lay down and get spanked 5 by city because they are league champions but when you then ask what about Brentford then they is a different reason that justifies the lose it’s our young stars fault
Ridiculous excuses after excuses sometimes i choose to ignore comments like this but laying it down every article is so irritating that a club as big as arsenal has a fickle fan base that represents a club of the status of newscattle
I’m having a big yawn over your last post Fairfan. I hope you weren’t part of that rabble singing, “get out of our club, aftv” after destroying WBA’s youth team. What have aftv done exactly? Vent their frustration at the boring football and weird decision making by the manager? Everything else is envy and spite.
I like the profile of the incomings and the fact our key young players (Tierney, ESR and Saka) have been locked up into long term deals. The next class coming through seem special (Patino, Azeez, Hutchinson etc) although admittedly the promise always seems greater than the reward.
The future seems bright but this year will be a struggle. I’ll take top eight with progression in young players, 100% effort and a consistent, entertaining style of play.
Could be decent under a real coach, pretty much that simple.
Time to think ahead now; what’s done is done! No good huffing and puffing (believe me I’ve done plenty!) as it won’t change a thing.
We have a huge game coming up against the mighty er… Norwich. Time to get behind the team and send Delia home absolutely bladdered 😄
As Yazz once sang – the only way is up COYG
Hi Sue
That’s where I am now, I can’t be going over this
All the time. Paradoxically, if you split the fan base in two (which I don’t ) if the fans want Arteta sacked , replaced by Conte and we win the league every fan would be happy, and if Arteta wins the league every fan would be happy also. Ultimately we want the same thing, we are one big dysfunctional Arsenal family….😁
We used to play exciting football with youngsters. The thing is, I have not seen Arteta do that yet.
I want to be positive, and yes the season restarts next week against Norwich. But then I look at the above photo of oily palms Edu and phlegmatic Arteta and my optimism quickly deflates How can anyone trust their process?
Joe
Here’s a bit of advice
Keep your eyes closed
It’s going. To be rocky season
Good thing.is at least we wont.be dropping 3 points this weekend
I live in hope we turn.it around
Losing faith quickly though
We have stopped being a big club and for that we cannot attract big players which everyone wants
Cheer up.my fellow gooners
As I always say onwards and upwards as we can’t go.any lower this season
I’m an Arsenal fan to the core! I always support the team but the truth must be told. It is so glaring that Arteta cannot guide this team to Glory. So many unwanted records after more than 18 months since taking charge. Get a proper and experiencced Manager and you will see the difference even with the same set of players.
Don’t mention Xhaka in the process of building the team. He’s even worse than these youngsters. Wenger included the youth in his set-up but he always finished in top4. There’s no time for mediocrity after spending around £200 million.
Sorry Pat, I don’t see Xhaka as a calming influence, he has been sent off eleven times and told the fans to “F” OFF, if that’s being a calming influence I must have missed something.
I agree with the “idea” of signing youngsters to form a team that should be together for a few years. What I haven’t seen is anything resembling a working, adaptable team formation on the pitch. The high press is poor, Chelski played right through our midfield. The defensive shape can change from a back 3, to a 4 and even a 5 in the space of 10 mins, our defence is rank rotten and I hope Gabriel and White can form some sort of effective centre back partnership. Cedric and Kolasinac are woeful. I have high hopes for the midfield but very disappointed they extended Xhaka’s contract. The red card showed what a liability he is. We have talent up-front BUT need a functioning midfield to create the chances for them. I’ve said before I don’t rate MA but as it stands, we might as well get behind him and the team and hope he starts getting it right! A change of manager now would be a disaster and lets be honest, at this point in time, who would want the Arsenal job anyway? I humbly await my execution by post!!!!!
Signing youngsters and trying by all means to sell other youngsters? What is he trying to achieve? We know that he want to sell Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Nketiah, Gouendouzi and Seliba. He managed to sell Willock. Arteta has never achieved anything in the past. So, why do we have to keep our hopes high? His time is up. He was given a glorious opportunity, and he didn’t make use of it
Moving the discussion away from our manager in my comments, and if this leaves some fans bemused, just scroll pass my comments.
I’m tired of the fans constant discussion being centred around the manager. Guess what? Our football club is about far more and his article is implying so.
Firstly, the decline from holding onto top 4 and falling outside can be better understood as we can review the mistakes now. (We can forget about the decline of fighting for the league as that chapter is closed and we only connect to it inasmuch as what came after was a continuous decline).
When we demanded big purchases that the squad needed, we went for Ozil and Sanchez but the issue was, the squad was imbalanced and it has been ever since.
Consider Ozil’s debut. Our match day squad had Jenkinson, Gibbs, Wilshere, Frimpong, Miyaichi, Akpom. I highlight these specific players because they all went on to do nothing in the game.
If these guys were in our match day squad today we would be rightly crying at our disaster of a club
I have always felt we need to have progressive years of building the squad, unlike the Chelsea, City approach – which we cannot do (get over it).
So, to see us bring together a whole team in each position that are 24yrs or younger is so important for our next step.
For me that next step is to replace the William, Outgoing Laca and salaries paid to the likes of Luiz towards the men who will support the young cast.
The issue is, who will want to come right now?
So the focus and pressure is really on this squad and this is a concern but also a test.
Look at the others, spend 80% of our transfer budget on 1 or 2 players. We are not there yet. We need a whole squad.
Personally I’m excited at this very situation of young talent. Granted these guys will be sold in the future, and if they are selling for 60m or more then as a club, we must be doing something good in the league!
Our route to success will not be able to compete in transfer right now like how Man U or Chelsea do it. Our route will be build, we need long term planning again. Something we didnt have when we moved to the Emirates.
So essentially we will play better as current young players fulfil their potential and as that happens, they’ll be sold?
So we go from English powerhouse to relegation candidate into youth-powered selling club? Essentially, we will be the new Southampton?
Hope was all that was left from Pandora’s box. Hope has no reasoning behind it….it is blind….”blind hope”. Enough has happened to suggest it won’t work and supporters have all clearly seen that. If somehow we develop a winning, dominating team I will be very happy. Reasoning says it is unlikely as does the present team play. Even I hope, but hope against reasoning is a dangerous thing.
Hahaha… Xhaka.. a calming influence? Brilliant! Comedy gold right there!!
We have been down this route of youth revolution one too many times since 2004 and it all have failed. When we made them super star they have turned there back and abandoned us. to name a few Fabregas,nasri,sagna,cliche,van Persie,even song. so will it work this time , I doubt it very much. Most these guys are mercenary just looking for the biggest bucks, it’s not about playing for awesome arsenal for most, if not all of them. But am hoping for the best.
I’ve witnessed a number of clubs playing the Project Youth card with Aston Villa being the most memorable one in recent times. And like most before it, their exciting youngsters failed to come good despite showing great potential on the early stages.
This goes down to the lack of leadership and a role model to nurture them. Our project youth during Fabregas managed to yield great results and this is due to the abundance of world class players leading them to greatness.
Then there is the time of Cazorla. Santi proved to be a massive asset as he became the most likeable guy in the locker room which, in a way, motivates his peers to do well. The same can be said for the dominant barca squad from a decade ago.
For Arsenal today, there is no leader to look up to hence there is a great chance for the project to fail – not that I want them to fail. Lola has made a fair point.
We’ve gone from a retirement club in recent years by signing experienced players that can’t even become an influential figure in the squad, to a team that is operating on a youth project. The lack of balance in the squad may just be our demise.
Good point about the squad age balance. We’ve gone from signings of average age 30 years old-ish to a squad of early twenties. I still think that’s an improvement from previous transfer policy, if you could call it that!
An encouraging stat of Tomiyasu.
Only ONE mistake led to shot and ZERO mistake led to goals in two seasons with Bologna. 17 mil is a steal for such a solid defender, especially in today’s market.
Bologna is not exactly a top team in Serie A and they have to defend a lot during matches. So to have zero mistake led to goals in two season is quite a good achievement
I believe he is a good right-back? Hopefully between him and AMN that’s a problem position sorted?