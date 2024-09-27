Arteta has been managing Bukayo Saka’s playing time much better this season

Bukayo Saka’s game time this season hasn’t got the attention it needed to.

He played versus Wolves 80 minutes, versus Aston Villa 88 minutes, versus Brighton 90 minutes, versus Tottenham 86 minutes, versus Atalanta 73 minutes, versus Manchester City 46 minutes, and versus Bolton 71 minutes.

It is clear Saka has only finished 1 full 90 for Arsenal this season, which was against Brighton.

It is clear Mikel Arteta’s intentions are to ease the workload of his star boy; how long have we accused the Spaniard of overloading the winger? There was discussion about now having Raheem Sterling as his backup. Even so, as we wait for Arteta to trust Sterling to play on the right wing, we should appreciate the move he’s taken to protect his No. 7.

Saka’s workload being eased should not only be from him resting and not starting every game but also from his failure to finish them. If Mikel takes more initiative in managing his Star Boy’s game time, as he has demonstrated, we will only witness the best version of Saka.

Notably, Saka had been off to a bright start; in 5 games he has 1 goal and 5 assists. He’s had a terrific start, and not playing much will only help us see his best version.

