Arteta has been using Arsenal’s enforced break to study how to improve the team…

The World Cup was a fascinating tournament, despite all the brouhaha about why it was being held in Qatar, and it was maybe an unwelcome blip for Arsenal considering their excellent run of form in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta feels that it has been a very positive outcome for the squad.

He believes that the Gunners used the enforced break as a chance to study how to improve Arsenal’s performances from the first part of the season, and also to see how football is “evolving” and to keep up to date with all the changes and innovations going on in the footballing world.

He also made it clear that everyone needed a well-earned rest after the massive fixture congestion early on in this campaign. “I did get to watch a lot of football,” the Boss told Arsenal.com. “and it’s a good opportunity for us as coaches to understand how the game is evolving and what the other coaches are trying to do. We had our own players with different national teams, so I was keen for them to do well and be involved. It was good!”

“Me and the coaching staff talked about a few things. The first thing was that we needed some rest, and it was almost compulsory for all of them to have some rest. Then we decided to analyse what we’ve been doing in the first part of the season to get a good understanding of where we are. Is it something that we need to continue doing? Are there things that we can still develop? We also got other people to assess how we were doing as well. We looked at other sports and then it was time to prepare the preseason that we had in Dubai with the friendly matches.”

So it sounds like Arteta and his coaches have certainly not been lying around by the pool, but intensely studying how he can make our team even better when the Premier league restarts next week.

I hope all this studying will pay off in dividends!

