Arteta has done a fantastic job – Now it’s time for Edu to do his….

What a season we are having, eight points clear at the top of the table. The Premier League is ours to throw away now.

Mikel Arteta has done a fantastic job as Arsenal manager, and has proved his doubters (me included) wrong and has shown he is one of the best managers in the league.

Arteta is doing his job, now Edu has to do his. We don’t want to be sitting here in May not having the Premier League in our hands and wishing we had improved the squad in January.

We have done extremely well and looking at that bench yesterday, Arteta has overachieved with the squad. But we now have to finish the job.

Edu needs to back Arteta in the remaining days in the transfer window.

In my opinion, we dodged a bullet by not signing Mykhailo Mudryk especially for that price of £100 million.

It seemed like I was one of the few fans who did not want him at all. He has only played in a weak league, yes, he did score a few times in the Champions League this season. But how does it justify that price tag?

Edu should look at cheaper and better options who will instantly hit the ground running. Players such as Leandro Trossard and Wilfred Zaha are better alternatives as they both are Premier League proven.

Also, they do not have long remaining on their contracts so the price will be cheaper compared to what they are usually worth. Trossard has just recently fallen out favour with Brighton so there could be a potential deal there.

Another option could be Marcus Thuram, he is one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga and is reportedly wanting a move away from Germany as his contract is nearly up. He can play anywhere across the front three and gives us a different option to Gabriel Jesus.

A centre midfielder is also needed in case if Thomas Partey gets injured again. Either one of Youri Tielemans or Moises Caicedo would be great additions.

The only potential downfall of our season will be the lack of squad depth, so Edu must make sure this does not happen by investing in the squad this month.

Let’s keep this momentum up and hopefully by May we are Premier League Champions.

If you guys have any other players who you think would be good additions, leave them in the comments.

Come on you Gunners.

