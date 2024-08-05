Arteta has given Arsenal fans back our hope – Now it’s time to deliver

Where Arsenal were yesterday is not where they are today. Since Mikel Arteta took over, the Gunners have just kept getting better and better, season after season.
In 2019, the idea of winning the league seemed unattainable, but has Mikel Arteta elevated our expectations as Gooners to such an extent that we’re becoming overly optimistic?
The new season is about to start. I’m curious what expectations you have for it and its conclusion. I’ll go first:
I expect a blockbuster attacking swoop before transfer deadline day; I’d like one of Alexander Isak, Nico Williams, Pedro Neto, Viktor Gyokeres, or Victor Osimhen to join. We can’t afford to go next season without signing a top forward, considering the attacking troubles we had last season.
I anticipate that we will raise more than 95 points, ideally closer to 100, to win the league. This could necessitate the team having a strong desire to win and refrain from losing.
I think we must win the Premier League, if not the Champions League. Arteta’s project is yearning for a major trophy, which could open the floodgates to the Gunners scooping trophies.
Arteta’s resignation or dismissal would be acceptable to me in the event that Arsenal fails to secure a major trophy. Right now Arteta has shown us the way to the promised land, and this must be the season that we finally get through the gate and get our rewards for our patience.
That may be overly ambitious, but I believe those are reasonable expectations.
What’s yours?
Darren N
MA along with many many many others in the Arsenal organization. imo – The expectations are unreasonable but the hopes and “ambition” are not. MA should not be dismissed just because he fails to secure a major trophy.
Arteta has had 5.5 years in the job, spent £770 Million and frozen out/binned fan favourite players.
What managers even get to do this? No other managers get this time and backing.
He has to win.
He inherited Auba, Nketiah, Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Willock, Saliba etc.
The club has made a decision to move on old players for the youth.
Arteta’s tactics reduce the impact of individual players. He uses Saka and Martinelli as glorified wingback. It’s all about him.
He has to win.
Finally, the most developed academy players (not just the very young ones) are being moved on.
Watch how they perform with minutes and tactics which allow them to shine as individuals and you’ll see how Arteta has become a self-obsessed cult.
I wish this was not the case, but illusions will be broken this season.
It’s now or never for MA when people realise the amount of power he’s been allowed to wield.
PS. I supported Arteta keeping his job in Dec 2020 when we were 15th in the league, so don’t stereotype be as a rabid Arteta outer.
Just a quick one. How can you support Arteta in 2020 and not now ? Sounds like you saying that just to back you’re agenda
When you mention fan favourites sold. Which ones have gone onto better things ? You cant justify selling fan favoutires then mention sub par players like Eddie and Willock or trouble makers like Abameyang. Whom got flogged here there and everywhere after he left arsenal
Couldn’t agree more with both of your posts, Liam
You sound pretty rabid to me.
I really do not understand the purpose of your post.
Also, I am delighted that he wants to be a winner. Not much use to us if he is wishy washy
Ofcourse Arteta has to win the title everything else except Champions league trophy would be a failure. Isn’t this what ADA is expressing? I am a glass half full on our chances of doing this. I like our defence especially with the addition of Califiori but agree with ADA that too much emphasis is put on Saka and Martinelli. If Odegaard can’t free up these two then the remainder of our attack will remain predictability lame. Also it looks like being all or nothing after next season. Beyond, 24-25, Partey, Trossard , Jesus, Jorghino and even Merino should he arrive will be lame ducks. As for Harvetz, leading the line and scoring prolifically,some fans live in a fantasy world.
Making these kinds of statements are of little value to me unless the wheel falls off
and then there is an argument to be had.
I guess you are a one season at at time person, so enjoy the moment. I don’t see the value of another second place next season. Beyond that the likes of Chelsea and Man. U are building up on youth policies which will pay big dividends in coming years. Arteta will just have to keep on spending if he wants to remain in the race.
Just like i expected last year, even though we fell short, i expect us to actually win the league and then another trophy in the form of FA or carabao cup at least. I also expect a deeper run in the CL than we did last year. All in all, a major domestic double i expect of the team.
My expectations. Continue to play possessive dominant good attacking football, show great mentality, character and give your all while representing the Arsenal, win over 24 EPL games, at least get to the quarter finals of the Champions League. The icing on the cake would be to win either the EPL or CL, or both. I would start considering the FA Cup or EFL Cup when we win any of the big two first. I just love seeing good football, that’s what made me love seeing Arsenal games since 2002/03 though we ended up not winning the EPL, and good football is what the club is giving me right now, essentially putting back a smile on my face with a merry heart even when we lose (except for the moments Mikel gets his team selections wrong especially with trying to fit Kai into the team in midfield when we have better players there). And unlike 5 to 6 seasons ago, now I even have favorite players like I did as a kid from 02/03 until it got worse to watch Arsenal in Wenger’s last season, Emery’s last season and Mikel’s first full season. Now I look forward to Arsenal games with joy and confidence.