Arteta has given Arsenal fans back our hope – Now it’s time to deliver

Where Arsenal were yesterday is not where they are today. Since Mikel Arteta took over, the Gunners have just kept getting better and better, season after season.

In 2019, the idea of winning the league seemed unattainable, but has Mikel Arteta elevated our expectations as Gooners to such an extent that we’re becoming overly optimistic?

The new season is about to start. I’m curious what expectations you have for it and its conclusion. I’ll go first:

I expect a blockbuster attacking swoop before transfer deadline day; I’d like one of Alexander Isak, Nico Williams, Pedro Neto, Viktor Gyokeres, or Victor Osimhen to join. We can’t afford to go next season without signing a top forward, considering the attacking troubles we had last season.

I anticipate that we will raise more than 95 points, ideally closer to 100, to win the league. This could necessitate the team having a strong desire to win and refrain from losing.

I think we must win the Premier League, if not the Champions League. Arteta’s project is yearning for a major trophy, which could open the floodgates to the Gunners scooping trophies.

Arteta’s resignation or dismissal would be acceptable to me in the event that Arsenal fails to secure a major trophy. Right now Arteta has shown us the way to the promised land, and this must be the season that we finally get through the gate and get our rewards for our patience.

That may be overly ambitious, but I believe those are reasonable expectations.

What’s yours?

Darren N

