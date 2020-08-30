Arteta has given his Arsenal players their ‘belief and spirit’ back

Our first article this morning was from Dan, who gave the opinion that Arsenal winning 4 big games in a row was down to Mikel Arteta and the new-found belief he has instilled in his team.

No sooner had I read that when I started looking at other ideas for articles and immediately found this interview with Kieran Tierney, who agreed with every single word that Dan had written, saying that Arteta had given the team ‘belief and spirit’ which gives them great confidence no matter who they are playing against.

Tierney told Arsenal.com: “The spirit is one of the main things in the changing room, belief and spirit and we’ve got that, we’re building on it,”

“We’re just looking to continue and keep building this way.

“I think that comes from the manager and the staff. It’s continued from what we’ve done last season and building on it. When we came back in last week we’ve just continued. We’ve never had too long off so last season doesn’t feel too long ago.

“Coming into games like this we’re starting to believe more and more and I think that’s what it’s all about, belief and spirit. Mikel’s drilled that into us since day one, defensive organisation and the transition. That’s what we do every day in training, we watch videos on it. It’s not by luck and it’s not by chance. It’s by hard work.

“The fans and the club deserve to be in the Champions League. They deserve to be top four and we want to do as well as we can, as best as we can and put up a fight in every single came we come up against this year.”

Well whatever Arteta is doing, it is definitely working, as we have seen with recent wins over Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool (twice), not to mention that we have got a couple of trophies thrown in as well.

If that isn’t the form of a Top Four team then I don’t know what is…. And when you consider the difference in our play compared to the dark days of Emery’s last few months in charge, it is nothing short of miraculous.

We may not win the League with this squad of players, but it seems whoever Arteta picks plays their heart out, and I have a feeling we have got many more happy days ahead of us.

And can you imagine what Arteta can do once he has got all his main targets at the club as well…

Onwards and Upwards!