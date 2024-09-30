Arteta has hard defensive decisions to make after Timber equals a record against Leicester

Jurrien Timber’s absence for the whole 2023-24 season due to injury was a significant loss, as evidenced by his recent performance. Like a new signing, the Dutchman has excelled at both left and right back.

After a decent performance at right back against Manchester City, Arteta gave him another chance there, and he did not disappoint. The Arsenal defender is creative, always going up and down the right wing with purpose. Ben White wasn’t missed at all. He’s already forming a strong relationship with Bukayo Saka and is eager to give opposition wingers a tough time, given how difficult it is to beat him in 1v1 scenarios.

Trent Alexander Arnold earned praise for being the defender who created the most chances in a single Premier League game – he created seven, the most by a defender, against Burnley in 2021, which he repeated against Sheffield United in 2023. The only other defender who has achieved this feat is Timber, who did so during Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Leicester on Saturday evening.

Gooners should admire Jurrien Timber’s fighting spirit and resurgence since returning from the ACL injury. He is a counterbalance and an excellent addition to the right wing. Timber is more versatile at the RB position than White, who has been fantastic thus far, but I believe he will compete for that number when he returns from injury.

When all players are fit and ready, believe me, there will be hard decisions for the Boss to think about. No idea what Mikel will do but all in all what we need is just wins and trophies.

One things for sure, we certainly have super strength in depth in defence..

Daniel O

