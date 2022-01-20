Arteta has ‘hope that’ EFL Cup tie will go ahead today

Mikel Arteta claims that he wants today’s EFL Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool to go ahead, but isn’t 100% sure that it will.

Speaking yesterday during his pre-match press conference, the Gunners boss refused to reveal any information on which of his players would be available for selection against the Reds, admitting that he didn’t want to give any such info to his rivals, before later admitting that there was still the possibility that the clash wouldn’t go ahead as scheduled.

Arteta told Arsenal Media ahead of the Liverpool clash: “I can’t and I don’t want to because I don’t want to give anything away – I’m sorry! There are issues, those issues have to be resolved that is why we couldn’t play the last game, but as you can understand we want to keep that internal.”

“I hope that there is no more news tomorrow and the game can be played,” he added. “This is the way we have prepared.”

This match was supposed to have taken place two weeks ago, before the leg in Anfield last week which was initially supposed to be the deciding fixture. We came out of that tie with a 0-0 scoreline despite playing for over an hour with just 10-men, giving ourselves a great chance to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Fingers crossed that today’s tie will not just go ahead, but that we will have a strong enough team to play to our strengths and earn passage into the next round, with the winner to face Chelsea at Wembley for the trophy.

Patrick