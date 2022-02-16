Arteta has impressively helped Arsenal to save almost half of their annual salary from last season

Mikel Arteta has been ruthless in offloading ineffective top earners at Arsenal since he became the club’s manager.
The Spaniard wants to make the club great again, and he wants the players with the right attitude to be on his team.
The likes of Mesut Ozil, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club under him after failing to make an impact under the former midfielder.
These three players were earning huge money at the club and their departure has significantly lowered the Gunners’ wages.
Auba is the last of them to leave the club and the Gabon star’s departure means Thomas Partey is now the highest earner at the Emirates.
The Ghanaian is one of the key players at the club now, and he still has the time to justify his huge earnings.
Capology computes the wages of several clubs and says Arsenal’s current annual salary is £94,854,000.
However, it was £118,540,000 in the 2019/2020 season when Arteta first became the club’s manager and £156,550,000 in the 2020/2021 season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This further shows that Arteta is truly rebuilding the club, and the owners would be delighted by his actions.
It also means Arsenal now has more than enough space on their wage bill to offer a competitive salary to their transfer targets when the window reopens.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ozil got paid off to sum of his total contract, Willian did the right thing and we had to pay Aubameyang to go. Firstly i doubt this was down to Arteta and i doubt we saved any money in the process. This isn’t Artetas issue anyway and the club have not saved any money as such, just got rid of them.
That’s great if any fan actually gives 2 fcks about the money side of things .
Proper fans care more about the football side though .
Artetas win rate at this moment in time reads
52% which is what Im interested in ,and if im not mistaken is pretty poor .
I stand by my opinion that he is the worst manager to rock up at our club since 1988,stats back me up .
Arteta is the best thing happened to arsenal since 2010,sorry
That’s great @Greco you feel that way .
Unfortunately I have standards buddy so I can not agree with you .
But good for you mate 👍
Thanx mate.I havent been so excited for the team for years!
@Greco
Are you Arteta’s brother or relatives? The best thing happened who you claimed breaks all the negative record. As Dan kit said, his win rate 52 % tells who he really is.
Hi Dan kit
I care about the health of the club as a whole so when that is sorted I expect to be royally entertained and winning trophies for the foreseeable.
first and foremost, what a misleading title, but oh so predictable coming from those who will take every opportunity to fluff-up our present manager with no regard for the very facts they themselves supplied…it’s called simple math, surely your phone must have a calculator app
regardless, this will mean functionally nothing if we aren’t given similar-type funds to replenish the squad or if any monies that are given aren’t spent wisely, which has been an all-too-common refrain for quite some time
I still believe that not spending whatsoever in the last window was another short-sighted decision by this administrative duo, much like the Willian acquisition, but only time will tell
unfortunately if this proves to be our undoing, there will almost undoubtedly be long-term ramifications, as we can ill-afford to be the team who chose penny-pinching over putting ourselves in the best position possible to secure a CL invite
This proves the point, Arteta was hired not for his managerial prowess, but rather to cut cost for the benefit Stan Kroenke.
The real truth behind this misleading headline is that this club is in deep trouble. The net effect of Arteta’s short reign is to strip the club of value (money and players).
Adding fuel to the fire, we have lost one of our most stable and reliable source of money – Europe. And except for our young players Saka, ESR, Saka, Martinelli, the entire squad is essentially worthless, or more politely, has no trade value.
If we fail to get top 4 this season, all our young prospects will become sitting ducks for our rivals.
This is what fans need to worry about.
RF, it’s an even tougher pill to swallow when you hear sports talk cable pundits discussing the Rams narrative moving forward, after going all in to win this year…very well-informed insiders are constantly saying that they feel this team will compete moving forward because they have an owner who’s flush with cash and willing to spend big to win again…it’s just mind-boggling considering the longtime “self-sufficient” narrative that has been stuffed down our collective throats
one can only hope that now that he’s had a glimpse of what is on offer when one invests for the purposes of competing for trophies that this encourages him to have a rethink about the financial strategy overseas…to further bolster this notion, there’s also talk about how he’s willing to invest heavily, come the trade deadline, so that his Avalanche franchise can make a serious run for the Stanley Cup…I’m not convinced that this will translate into some major investment here come the summer, especially considering the underwhelming January window, but I’m a tad more hopeful today than I was this time last year