Arteta has impressively helped Arsenal to save almost half of their annual salary from last season

Mikel Arteta has been ruthless in offloading ineffective top earners at Arsenal since he became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard wants to make the club great again, and he wants the players with the right attitude to be on his team.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club under him after failing to make an impact under the former midfielder.

These three players were earning huge money at the club and their departure has significantly lowered the Gunners’ wages.

Auba is the last of them to leave the club and the Gabon star’s departure means Thomas Partey is now the highest earner at the Emirates.

The Ghanaian is one of the key players at the club now, and he still has the time to justify his huge earnings.

Capology computes the wages of several clubs and says Arsenal’s current annual salary is £94,854,000.

However, it was £118,540,000 in the 2019/2020 season when Arteta first became the club’s manager and £156,550,000 in the 2020/2021 season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This further shows that Arteta is truly rebuilding the club, and the owners would be delighted by his actions.

It also means Arsenal now has more than enough space on their wage bill to offer a competitive salary to their transfer targets when the window reopens.