Arteta has let a lot of talent go because of his stubbornness

Hi, Arsenal Faithful, it’s been a busy summer window for us and we got a lot done, but did we make any progress? Has Mikel learned anything from his tenure so far? Why do our players still look like a deer in the headlights when trying to play his system?

We have spent close to £160m this summer on players coming in, but nobody really stands out to make us get off our seats instantly. We can see the potential in a few of them, but Ben White for £50m was the wrong decision when we had Saliba, who is playing confidently in France again, but Mikel deemed him not ready? Bad Call.

It was a mistake letting Matteo Guendouzi go as he had the fight and desire missing from this team in the middle and has bags of talent, but again Mikel can’t see past own stubbornness but prefers the likes of Elneny, Xhaka & Ceballos which again was a wrong decision and costing us dearly. Even Torreira was a little warrior that Mikel thought wasn’t good enough when he is.

Lokonga, Ramsdale & Tavares look like good business to be fair to them, but again not getting out of our seats about it. Tomiyasu may be a good signing – time will tell…

All of this comes down to the inexperience of Mikel Arteta and trying to put his own authority through the club by making these bad decisions based on his emotions, and not how the player can play. Is it not his job to get the best out of these players, plus our own starters who are failing under him miserably?

Edu does the deals Mikel wants, and Mikel decides who fits the mold for his Arsenal team’s style of play, and who falls into line to what he demands. It isn’t working at all…

He is being exposed at every turn that he is not ready or up to this huge challenge at Arsenal, but we are all told to trust the process when we see no progress, especially after the start of the season without European football due to last season’s failures under Mikel. Every team know they can get something off us, and we can’t argue that statement as that’s where we are.

A mid-table playing team (with the players here or been here treated unfairly we should be in that top 6) with a rookie manager, under the guidance of an absent American owner who is only in this for his portfolio of Sports Franchises.

We are stuck with this mediocrity until someone comes in & saves this club as we are on our knees. Again, we are told for the 10th time we are in a rebuilding stage, forgetting we were told this the first time when we were apparently going to be competing with the big boys for the big trophies from the Emirates move and right now we couldn’t be any further away.

Fingers crossed a miracle happens and we start playing better after the international break. What would be the best scenario for getting Arsenal out of this rut based on stupid decisions from management over the years?

Be kind in the comments

Séan