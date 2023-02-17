Arteta has “more belief” in his team than before Man City defeat….

Arsenal once thought they controlled the 2022-23 Premier League title race, but that is no longer the case…

They have now gone winless in their last three league games, dropping 8 points, raising doubts about their ability to win the Premier League.

But their situation does not make them hopeless, according to their manager, Mikel Arteta, who watched his team lose 3-1 to Manchester City. Arteta believes against all odds that his team is now more confident than ever that they can end their 19-year league title drought. “They still have it [the belief], I can sense it. They feel they can do it,” said Arteta on where his side are as far as the title race is concerned.

“I have more belief than I had before the game.”

On the Manchester City loss, he added, “With the performance and the level the team put in, we had the feeling we could beat them. Until the second goal, we had them.

“But we gave them three goals and the game at the end. Certain errors at this level, you can’t make. At the same time, the team put the level very high.

“The difference was in the boxes, they had three chances and they put them away. We had chances, and we didn’t put them away.”

The fact that Arsenal is tied with Manchester City, who are now “beatable,” and that they have a game in hand should give them confidence that they can turn things around.

But, if we’re to believe they’ll turn things around, they need to start by beating Aston Villa this weekend.