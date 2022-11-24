Arteta has no appetite to sign a new long-term deal at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has emerged as one of the finest managers in Europe as his Arsenal team hits top form.

They are at the top of the Premier League table after making a solid start to this season.

Reports earlier in the campaign indicated that Barcelona was keeping tabs on the former midfielder as he succeeds at the Emirates.

It didn’t seem they would move for him soon because Xavi, a Camp Nou legend, is their boss now.

However, as Arteta keeps doing well, it is inevitable that clubs will be eyeing a swoop for him.

A report on Sport claims Manchester City also considers him the ideal replacement for Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard finally leaves the club.

Because of this, it claims, Arsenal wants Arteta to sign a new long-term deal. However, the Spaniard does not have an appetite to overcommit to staying at the London club.

Arteta has been successful as an Arsenal manager even though he has not won a major trophy yet.

It is normal that clubs will want him to work for them, but we must remain focused on helping him to stay happy in London.

As long as he is happy, we expect him to stay loyal to us as well.

