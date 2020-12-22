Arteta has plans in place for the January transfer window

Arsenal fans have been saying all year that Mikel Arteta needs to have a complete clearout of the Arsenal squad and bring in his own signings that can play according to his tactics.

The summer window didn’t quite work to plan, although Gabriel and Partey were two welcome additions, but as for clearing out the unwanted squad members it was a bit of a disaster.

We can only hope that this January is better, and according to Arteta, the Gunners are fully prepared to set things in motion as soon as the window opens. The boss told Goal: “The planning is done, what we want to do in January and in the summer,”

“Sometimes you can do it, sometimes not depending on a lot of factors. Edu is dealing with that at the moment and I’m focused with all the games, we don’t have much time to spend energy now on that because it’s very clear what we want to do.

“My job is to make the most out of this squad, the players that we have. We know what we want to do and we will try to execute it knowing that the actual context, market and what we’ve been through makes it’s difficult.”

Right now, Arteta is finding it very difficult to “get the most out of this squad”, and if he doesn’t get them playing like a team again soon, he may not even be around to fulfil his January plans, never mind the summer.

All us fans can do is get behind him and hope that Arteta finally gets a bit of the luck he needs…