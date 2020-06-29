Arteta has praise for an Arsenal player that didn’t even start against Sheffield United

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United, which helped them qualify for the semifinal of the FA Cup where they will face off against Man City.

The Gunners had to dig deep to win the game without some of their regular starters.

Players like Kieran Tierney and Nicolas Pepe proved their worth in the game and were important in getting the team to the next stage of the competition.

Club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn’t play the game just like Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil.

While Eddie Nketiah was rested, with Alexandre Lacazette given the nod in the attack.

The Frenchman did struggle to make an impact in the game, although he earned the penalty that Pepe converted for Arsenal’s first goal of the game.

He was substituted for Nketiah in the second half and although the youngster didn’t score, he impressed Arteta with his work rate after entering the game.

Arteta hailed Nketiah and seemed to suggest that we can now see why he starts ahead of Lacazette.

Asked about the performance of his young players, Arteta replied as quoted by Metro Sports: ‘They are evolving and they are really willing and they have a lot of personality to play.

‘You can see the way they played today and Eddie as well, the way he came on and how he fights with everybody, he doesn’t care, so I really like that.’