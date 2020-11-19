Arteta has ‘revenge’ in his mind and admits temptation to ‘change everything’

Mikel Arteta admits that he wanted ‘revenge’ after the painful 3-0 loss to Aston Villa before the international break, and admits to the temptation to ‘change everything’ after such results.

The Gunners have actually lost three of our last four Premier League fixtures, and will be looking to put that behind them come the weekend when they travel to Leeds.

The Arsenal fanbase is not one to keep quiet, and pundits spend their fair share of time questioning the happenings at the Emirates, and many have called for certain changes to happen, including a number wanting to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang given a central role to end his mini-drought.

The Gabon international only has one PL goal, which came from the penalty spot at Old Trafford, since the opening weekend of the season, and while he had no issues scoring from wide positions last term, a number of people are keen to see him moved centrally.

The manager isn’t looking to make drastic changes however, despite the natural urge after such a loss.

Arteta told beIN Sports (via the Standard): “I think you are always tempted after a bad result to change everything you do.

“And I think that’s a really bad temptation because a lot of things are working and it’s really clear on the things that we want to improve on, and how we’re going to.

“The reality is the last game left a really bad taste and the way we lost against Villa with the performance. I just wanted a game right the next morning!

“You want to take revenge straight away. Now it is time to think, to reflect, to be critical about the things you can improve.”

Will the team turn things around without the need for a big change? Is it natural for teams to endure blips, and come out of them without panicking?

Patrick