Arteta has set Arsenal up for for long term success even if he decides to move on

Arteta hasn’t won anything major yet but what he has done is set us up for long term stability.

Arsenal, just before Arteta’s arrival and even during some periods in his tenure, was a club in total disarray, breaking unwanted records left, right and center while also being faraway from a top four spot that our recent title bids would have been the stuff of dreams at that time.

I remember clearly in his first press conference/interview, Mikel Arteta kept reminding the media about the importance of restoring the culture and values that we were famously known for in the pass.

Doing that has been a gradual process even though he won a trophy in his first season with the Gunners, everyone expected Arsenal to kick on after winning the FA Cup in 2020 however what followed was one of our poorest campaigns till date when we even managed not to qualify for European football in the 2020/21 campaign.

Things have gotten absolutely better now even though we haven’t quite achieved what we’ve been aspiring for, indeed we’ve failed to win a major trophy(the Premier League especially) even after being in good positions to do so in the previous seasons. This has caused some minor discontent among the the fanbase with some starting to question if Arteta is the right man to finally help us cross the finish line.

Arteta hasn’t won anything major yet and that is what he’s eventually going to be judged on however we cannot underestimate the job he has done for us, even if he doesn’t win something with us he has set us up for future success given how he has single handedly changed the mentality of the players and staff with his so called non negotiables and aslo with the unorthodox approach he utilizes in instilling confidence in his players.

He also has improved the atmosphere at the Emirates massively over the years, bringing the fanbase closer to the club after years toxicity at the Emirates.

Even if he leaves today, I’m so confident that the man replacing him will do a great job given how Arteta has already laid the foundation for a winning team for the long term.

He hasn’t just done it by himself, credit has to be given to key figures behind the scenes however the Spaniard has definitely been the most instrumental.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…