Arteta has some good words to say about Solskjaer’s Manchester United

It seems that Mikel Arteta has really been doing his homework and paying attention to Manchester United’s development under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Gunners will face the Red Devils in the Premier League this weekend as they look to end this campaign inside the top four.

Manchester United has been in fine goalscoring form so far and they knocked in five goals against RB Leipzig in the Champions League midweek.

They will face an Arsenal side that has already lost three Premier League games this season, including their last league fixture at home to Leicester City.

Arteta’s team will have gotten some confidence from their 3-0 win over Dundalk this week, but he knows that the task ahead of them this weekend will be a tougher one.

He was speaking to Arsenal’s website ahead of the match and he revealed that his team will have to be prepared to face a dynamic Manchester United side with good attackers.

“They create really good relationships and they are all very different,” he said. “They glide together, they have some really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that.

“I think that since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot and you can see that at the end of the season, the amount of goals and types of goals they were scoring. They are a threat.

“They can play two or three different formations. We know that they’ve been changing some things because of the opponents sometimes, because of the quality of the players they have, and sometimes to change the game in certain moments.

“We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability, they have a big squad and up front they have a lot of options as well to do different things.”