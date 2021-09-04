Arteta has to win next match or risks getting sacked reckons pundit

Joe Cole reckons that Mikel Arteta could be sacked if Arsenal does not beat Norwich next weekend.
The Spaniard is under pressure after Arsenal made a poor start to this campaign.
The Gunners have lost all their opening league games with no goals scored, not even against newly-promoted Brentford.
It isn’t the start to a campaign that their fans expected and it is a terrible way to start a season that comes after they finished the last one outside the European spots.
The club has splashed the cash on players that Arteta has recommended that they sign, however, the results haven’t been favourable.
The likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White didn’t play their last two matches, but they should be available for the game against Norwich and Cole believes it is a must-win for them.
He said via The Metro: ‘The future at Arsenal is obviously up in the air. I know they’ve played Chelsea, they played Manchester City, the two best teams, but it’s the manner of both defeats.
‘They had all pre-season to prepare for the Brentford game and they got it wrong on the day because they weren’t at it mentally.
‘That has happened too much with the Arsenal. That’s not Arteta’s fault. It’s been something that’s just been like damp getting into the woodwork at the club.
‘In the two defeats against the big boys, it was like they laid down and died.
‘I do like how Arteta has handled the situation. He is hardening as a manager, you can see that in him. So, I think he’s got that. He’s obviously a well-schooled coach because of his work with Pep. He’s a thoughtful guy.
‘He’s in the storm at the moment. He has to find a result against Norwich and if he doesn’t beat Norwich, I think it’s probably the end for him.’
Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey are two other players who Arsenal expects to return to action for them after the international break and the presence of so many returning players should help Arsenal register their first win of the season.
A friend sent me a funny video clip this week. A man reading the sports pages of a newspaper suddenly shouts, “Arsenal are top of the league”. Unfortunately he was holding his paper upside down! But that, astonishingly, is where Arsenal find themselves. Bottom of the table.
The situation at the club is chaotic with unhappy players and disgruntled fans. Willian tore up his £240k a week contract so he could leave and return to South America and join Brazilian side Corinthians. His agent said Willian left Chelsea to join the Gunners because he was sold Arteta’s Arsenal “Project” but when he arrived he found no project. He quickly became disillusioned with Arteta.I wrote last week that the Arsenal board are sticking with the manager for the time being but after seeing the shambolic, disorganized way they played against Chelsea and then Man City and their futile spirit accepting defeat, the clock is ticking for Arteta. Why, all the Gunner’s fans were asking, was Arteta playing new signing Martin Odegaard centrally alongside Granit Xhaka in a defensive role? He is an attacking midfielder! He was totally out of position and it was a recipe for disaster and City scored two inside 12 minutes. Where is the planning, the tactics and briefings? Arsenal have backed Arteta by spending £160million but I cannot honestly see that the money has been spent wisely. The players brought in are only marginally better than those who have left. Takehiro Tomiyasu joined on the final transfer day to fill the right back position after Hector Bellerin left on loan for a year at Real Betis. Ainsley Maitland-Niles annoyed Arteta by using his Instagram account to announce that he wants to leave as soon as possible but in a ‘clear-the-air talk’ between the two on Tuesday, Ainsley was told he has to stay until January. After agreeing he attended a Covid testing session but on his return he was humiliated by being sent out to train with the Academy youngsters. According to my contacts he will remain with the junior team for the foreseeable future. Arteta’s future could be decided on the return from the international break when they play Norwich who are above Arsenal simply because they have scored one goal this season! It is must win situation for Arteta.