Arteta has to win next match or risks getting sacked reckons pundit

Joe Cole reckons that Mikel Arteta could be sacked if Arsenal does not beat Norwich next weekend.

The Spaniard is under pressure after Arsenal made a poor start to this campaign.

The Gunners have lost all their opening league games with no goals scored, not even against newly-promoted Brentford.

It isn’t the start to a campaign that their fans expected and it is a terrible way to start a season that comes after they finished the last one outside the European spots.

The club has splashed the cash on players that Arteta has recommended that they sign, however, the results haven’t been favourable.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White didn’t play their last two matches, but they should be available for the game against Norwich and Cole believes it is a must-win for them.

He said via The Metro: ‘The future at Arsenal is obviously up in the air. I know they’ve played Chelsea, they played Manchester City, the two best teams, but it’s the manner of both defeats.

‘They had all pre-season to prepare for the Brentford game and they got it wrong on the day because they weren’t at it mentally.

‘That has happened too much with the Arsenal. That’s not Arteta’s fault. It’s been something that’s just been like damp getting into the woodwork at the club.

‘In the two defeats against the big boys, it was like they laid down and died.

‘I do like how Arteta has handled the situation. He is hardening as a manager, you can see that in him. So, I think he’s got that. He’s obviously a well-schooled coach because of his work with Pep. He’s a thoughtful guy.

‘He’s in the storm at the moment. He has to find a result against Norwich and if he doesn’t beat Norwich, I think it’s probably the end for him.’

Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey are two other players who Arsenal expects to return to action for them after the international break and the presence of so many returning players should help Arsenal register their first win of the season.