Arteta has told Arsenal one player he needs to add to his squad

Arsenal are finally Premier League champions after two decades and will now look to build on the success they have achieved this season as they prepare for the next campaign.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad further in order to maintain their winning momentum, particularly as Pep Guardiola is reportedly leaving the Premier League, which could reshape the competitive landscape in England.

This development opens the door for a new managerial era to potentially dominate the competition, with Mikel Arteta aiming to establish Arsenal as the leading force in English football.

He has several targets he would like to work with from next season, and according to Football365, he has instructed Arsenal to pursue a move for Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

The Italian midfielder is regarded as one of the best in the Premier League and has consistently produced strong performances whenever he has been available, earning praise for his technical quality and tactical intelligence.

Arsenal interest in midfield reinforcement

Arsenal previously came close to signing Tonali during the January transfer window, and the club are now reportedly considering revisiting that option ahead of the summer.

Arteta is said to have made it clear that the midfielder fits the profile he wants to strengthen his squad further, particularly as Arsenal look to sustain their domestic success and compete more consistently for major trophies in Europe.

Tonali’s future considerations

Tonali would reportedly be open to a move if it offered regular Champions League football and a stronger platform to compete for silverware at the highest level, which could influence his decision if Arsenal make a formal approach.

Any potential transfer would depend on Newcastle’s willingness to sell, but Arsenal’s recent success and improved standing in European football could make them an attractive destination should negotiations take place in the upcoming window.