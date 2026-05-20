Arteta has told Arsenal one player he needs to add to his squad

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Tonali fits the role Thomas Partey played very well and would be a solid addition so we can rotate Zubimendi more. Question might be the role that MLS plays in future, but more options for Arteta will be positive.
We’ve seen that we could also use another technical midfielder, with Merino injured we lost depth. Mateus Fernandes seems a logical answer there given West Ham will need to sell some players if (when) they go down.