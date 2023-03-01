Arteta has told the Arsenal players why they lost to Everton reveals Tomiyasu

Arsenal faces Everton this evening, just a few weeks after the Toffees became the second team to beat them in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s side had a terrible day the last time both clubs met and were beaten 1-0 by Sean Dyche’s side.

That loss was a huge blow and only Manchester City’s dropped points in subsequent games have seen the Gunners remain atop the league standing.

There is no room for such a poor display again and the Gunners know it. As they head into the game, Takehiro Tomiyasu reveals their gaffer has told them what they got wrong in the first fixture.

The defender said via Metro Sport:

‘We learnt a lot of things, the biggest one was we ran less than them.

‘After the game, Mikel told us we had to run extra hard so first of all, we have to run more than them. Then we have to compete, and we have to focus on the basics.

‘That game they changed the manager and it was his first game for them, so now we know what they want to do. They like to fight, they like to run and they want to put the ball in the box a lot, so we have to defend our box.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing that game was a significant blow to us, but we must show that we have learnt our lessons and gotten back to form.

We expect the boys to show anger from the first game by earning a substantial morale-boosting win against them tonight.

If we miss the chance to go five points clear we may end up regretting this missed opportunity.

