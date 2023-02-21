Arteta has transmitted his fire to Arsenal players states journalist

Mikel Arteta is one of the most passionate managers in England now and the Spaniard is often cutting an animated figure on the touchline.

In the Amazon All or Nothing series, we can also see that the former midfielder has a lot of fire in his belly, which he transmits to his players.

Arsenal has recovered from being one of England’s perpetual underachievers to leading the league standings this term.

Some impressive performances by their players have wowed the Gunners and Ryan Walker of the Daily Mail believes Arteta has transmitted something to his men.

He writes in his column:

“Arsenal clinched an important victory that saw them re-take their place at the top of the Premier League standings, but it was the fight shown by their squad that made the difference.

“Their players could have crumbled after a three-match winless run but this young Arsenal side demonstrated they have harnessed the fire of their manager and this could prove to be the difference if they are to become Premier League champions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has had a solid season and it seems this is the year that the team will come of age and begin to win trophies.

It has been a long road to where we are now, but we can trust Arteta to continue the work and he looks to have the full support of his players, which is a sure way to get the best from them.

