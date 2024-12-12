Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal player after the Monaco game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal passes the ball as Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta expressed his pride in Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly following the teenager’s outstanding performance in the Gunners’ 3-0 Champions League victory over AS Monaco last night. The 18-year-old midfielder has been gradually introduced to the first team, a testament to the club’s long-term commitment to nurturing his talent.

Lewis-Skelly has been on the cusp of breaking into the senior team since pre-season, and his progression has been closely monitored by the coaching staff. Arsenal recognises his immense potential and is easing him into top-level football to ensure his development is both steady and impactful.

Arteta, often criticised in the past for not integrating enough academy graduates into the first team, has made notable strides this season. His approach appears to be paying off, with players like Lewis-Skelly rising to the occasion and justifying the manager’s trust.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Arteta said, “Myles, a word for him, 18 years old to make his debut in the Champions League is a great highlight of the game. What I like about him is the positions he takes, how he penetrates with the ball. He’s one of our own. He’s 18 years old, and he has a bright future ahead, and he’s great. As a manager, and as a club, I think we have to be very pleased to see those young players coming through. It’s a nice feeling to be able to help somebody change his life.”

Lewis-Skelly’s performance has bolstered hopes that he can become a regular fixture in Arsenal’s midfield. His continued development could save the club from spending heavily on new signings in the future. With his impressive Champions League debut, the teenager has further solidified his place as one of Hale End Academy’s latest success stories.

