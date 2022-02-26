Arteta hints at no contract talks with Lacazette

We have discussed the worrying lack of Arsenal strikers that are likely be at the club next season, with Nketiah and Lacazette out of contract in the summer. We cannot be certain that Falorin Balogun will be ready to step up to being a regular starter either, so we could be left with no recognised centre-forward next season without spending millions in the transfer market.

Arteta has already hinted that Emile Smith-Rowe could be a “very good” Number 9, and there were rumours that Martinelli was being trained in that position, but again we won’t have anyone with great experience in the forward line.

So it’s no wonder that fans have suggested that perhaps our new captain Alexandre Lacazette should be given a contract extension, but with our recent experience of giving big money contracts to over 30’s having been less than successful, I can’t see the club taking that risk again even with the energetc Frenchman.

And going by Arteta’s latest words on Lacazette, it sounds like the 30 year-old is looking for a last big contract for a few years before he retires, but it doesn’t sound like the club are willing. Arteta told HITC when asked about the need to replace Lacazette: “Yeah but we don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season.” he said. “What he needs to do is put aside his future. We don’t have contracts that last 20 years. That’s part of our job.”

I do actually believe that Laca could easily still have a few years of top class football ahead of him, but I also think that Arteta is going to stick to his policy of buying more youthful players with potential to increase their value to the club, so I am sure the Boss will already have his eyes on certain targets for the summer.

Lacazette will be missed, but no one is irreplaceable and after last summer I have great faith that Arteta and Edu will be bringing in some more quality players this time around as well…

Admin Pat

