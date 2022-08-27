Arteta hints at plan to replace Nicolas Pepe

There are just four days to go until the end of the transfer window, and while Mikel Arteta has two games to oversee before the end of the month, it sounds like it will be down to Edu to finalize any further transfer deals that we can get over the line.

According to an earlier article, David Ornstein seems certain that the Gunners are still active in the transfer market, with Pedro Neto being our number one target.

With Pepe now gone to France, Mikel Arteta has given a big hint that there was a plan that depended on the Ivorian international being taken off the wage list. He told the Mirror: “If we can implement the plan that we have we will try to do it. In that plan that [Pepe leaving] was something that could happen, now it’s a reality. We’ve been preparing for the last two months and now we will see.”

He also commented on why he thought the departure of Pepe was inevitable after failing to break into the first team: “It’s been three years and he some good moments, some others where he hasn’t really contributed much in terms of minutes,”

“We decided for every party it was the best decision to allow him to go. He needs to play football.”

Pepe needs to play football, and Arsenal will need an even better replacement that will also need to play football, so let us hope that Arteta and Edu’s plan comes together very quickly…

