Arteta hints at playing Aubameyang down the middle against Man Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering from his worst league goal drought since he moved to Arsenal.

The Arsenal captain is one of the club’s most reliable goal scorers and he has proven that over the years even before he moved to the Emirates in 2018.

He has, however, been struggling to find the back of the net recently and some fans think that he will be scoring more if he plays through the middle.

For much of the time that Mikel Arteta has been the club’s manager, he has been playing from the left side of attack.

Now that the goals aren’t coming for him again and Alexandre Lacazette has similarly been struggling to score as a centre forward, calls have intensified for Aubameyang to be played through the middle.

Arteta has now hinted that the change might happen when we see him play next for the Gunners.

Express Sports claims that there is a possibility that he will be rested for the game against Dundalk tonight, but on Sunday, he might be played through the middle against Manchester United.

“Yes that’s a very possible thing,” Arteta said as quoted by the Express.

“It will depend on the games, it will depend on who he’s surrounded with.

“I think it’s very important to see who is around him and why we’re doing it.

“Not just the fact we’re doing it, why we’re doing that and what we’re going to get by doing these positive things.

“Of course, there’s a very strong possibility to play him as a No 9.

“If you’re asking me about any other player I’d say we have to do some work with his confidence, with Auba I don’t think it’s a case of that.”