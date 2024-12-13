Arteta hints Lewis-Skelly could start consecutive games

Arsenal is set to face Everton in a crucial Premier League clash this weekend, with the Gunners eager to return to winning ways following their disappointing draw against Fulham. After a strong showing in the Champions League midweek, where they secured an impressive victory over Monaco, Arsenal appears well-prepared for the challenge. However, Everton, despite their struggles this season, remains a tricky opponent. Fulham’s result last weekend highlighted that Arsenal can be frustrated, and Mikel Arteta’s men will need to be at their best to secure all three points.

One of the standout performers in Arsenal’s midweek triumph was young midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, who seized the opportunity after being handed a rare start. The talented youngster delivered a mature and impactful performance, impressing fans and staff alike. His display has prompted speculation about whether Arteta might include him in the starting lineup against Everton.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta praised the teenager’s maturity and intelligence, saying: “He certainly deserves to be in contention to be selected because he performed and competed really well. At his age, to show maturity on the pitch is strange, and off the field, it’s exactly the same. He is a person who continuously surprises all the staff with the kind of questions that keep all of us asking. A lot of times that shows you the intelligence of the person, and Myles is a really bright boy.”

Lewis-Skelly has consistently impressed in his limited opportunities and is regarded as one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects. While many fans are eager to see him feature more regularly, Arteta will likely be cautious about overburdening the young star at this early stage in his career. His development will need to be managed carefully to ensure he continues to thrive and fulfil his immense potential.

The upcoming clash against Everton provides Arsenal with a chance to showcase their depth and resilience. Whether or not Lewis-Skelly starts, the Gunners must deliver a focused and determined performance to secure a much-needed win in their push for Premier League success.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…