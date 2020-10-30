Arteta hints performance could have players in contention for first-team

Mikel Arteta has hinted that some of the performances last night could well help them pick up minutes for the Arsenal first-team.

The Gunners impressed as they ran away 3-0 winners over Irish side Dundalk yesterday evening, despite making a large number of changes from the first-team.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson all impressed in the tie, and will be hoping to get the more minutes as the season runs on.

Only Nketiah of the trio have picked up any Premier League appearances so far this term, while Willock amassed a whopping 44 appearances in all competitions in the previous campaign, which could have him questioning his role.

The manager insists that individuals have opportunities to make the team, but they have to convince him of what they can bring to the team, having been impressed with his side last night.

“I’m really pleased with the way we went about the game,” he said after the game (via the Independent).

“Our attitude from the beginning was spot on, we attacked and created a lot of situations inside the box.

“We gave a chance to a lot of players who haven’t played many minutes this season and it is something really positive because they showed they are well-prepared, they are at it, and they are ready when we need them.

“They are always in the frame to play. It is not if we lose or win, it is what they bring to the team. How they train, what they are showing. Results at the end are consequences of many things, but individually how they do things is what determines whether they have the opportunity to play or not.”

Willock’s performance appears to have been the stand-out last night, but the team will not get the kind of freedoms against Manchester United as they did on Thursday.

Which players would you like to see given a more prominent role in the team?

Patrick