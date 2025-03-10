Arteta hints Saka could be available after the international break

Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update regarding Bukayo Saka’s fitness, hinting that the winger could be available for selection after the March international break. Arsenal has struggled in his absence, with the team missing his attacking presence, and Martin Odegaard’s form has also dipped since Saka was sidelined.

The Gunners have dropped crucial points in the Premier League title race, failing to secure victories in matches they might have won had Saka been available. His absence has left a noticeable gap in the squad, and Arteta is eager to have him back as soon as possible. The Arsenal manager is looking forward to welcoming the Euro 2024 finalist back into the team as they push for a strong finish to the season.

Following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Arsenal’s chances of winning the title appear slim. Liverpool remains in control of the race, and the Gunners have lost further ground in recent weeks. However, if Saka returns to full fitness, he could help revitalise the team and make the remainder of the campaign more competitive. His ability to change games with his skill, creativity, and goal threat could be crucial in the final weeks of the season.

Speaking about Saka’s recovery, Arteta provided an update on the situation. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said:

“With Gabi, it was a bit different, the kind of injury that he had, and I think we talked about it last week that he was much closer than Bukayo. After the international break, let’s see where he is – his progress is really good, he’s really willing, as you can imagine, so we are positive that in a few weeks, he’ll hopefully be back.”

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players, and his absence has been felt over the past few weeks. His return would provide a much-needed boost to the squad, particularly as the team looks to end the season strongly. Arsenal still has plenty to fight for, and if Saka is back in action soon, he could play a decisive role in helping them finish the campaign on a high note.

While Arsenal’s title hopes may have taken a hit, having their star winger back could inject fresh energy into the squad. Arteta and the fans will be eagerly awaiting his return, knowing that Saka’s presence on the pitch can make a significant difference in the club’s remaining fixtures.