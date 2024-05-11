Arteta hints that Arsenal could be missing two key players ahead of Man United clash

It looks like Arsenal might have a couple of players missing their upcoming match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta mentioned in his press conference that there are some doubts surrounding the availability of Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the upcoming game due to injury concerns. However, he did not provide any specific details about the nature of the injuries.
Bukayo Saka
Saka has been absolutely fantastic. The Arsenal No. 7 has had an impressive season, with 20 goals and 14 assists. It’s clear that he has played a crucial role for Arsenal this year. Arsenal can still function without him, but they’re definitely better off with him in the starting 11.
If he were to miss the clash with United, it would be a significant loss. However, the Gooners can find comfort in the fact that the team won both league matches that the Englishman didn’t play in this season. The Gunners managed to secure victories against Manchester City and Luton with scores of 1-0 and 2-0, respectively, even without Saka.
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Compared to Saka, Tomiyasu has already missed a large number of games due to injuries, which some may argue have had less impact on the team. However, over the last few weeks, he has managed to secure a position at left back and has started in 4 out of the last 5 Arsenal games (across all competitions).
He has been Mikel Arteta’s go-to player during the PL Run-In, and it would be a significant blow if he’s sidelined with an injury. However, Kiwior, who stepped up after the winter break, has proven himself as a worthy replacement, and of course Zinchenko is also a possibility.
“A few doubts over the names [Saka and Tomiyasu] that you discussed, yes,” Arteta said, referring to the two. “We can resolve this with another training session. So we’ll have to see.”
Thanks to Arsenal’s expanded squad we luckily have quality backups for these two, and I would fully expect Gabriel Jesus to be the one to replace Saka on the wing, and the replacement for Tomiyasu probably depends on how Arteta wants to set out his tactics against Man United.
But we should be unduly weakened if these two go missing should we?
Sam P
If Saka is unfit, I’d like to see Vieira or Cozier-Duberry for the inverted-RW role
Jesus could replace one of them in the second half as a conventional RW, to whip crosses from the byline if we can’t score against the Red Devils in the first half
I think that is too risky at this stage, with 2 matches left and everything to play for
It’d be riskier to play with a conventional RW like Jesus, Trossard, Martinelli or Nelson on our right wing, because they won’t be able to interchange their position easily with Odegaard
Since this is a preseason game against a League 2 side and we dropping points cos of silly tinkering doesn’t have any effect on the title run-in right ?
Cozier who has not played any PL match should start against Man Utd
You definitely play plenty Football Manager
Cozier-Duberry has no EPL experience, but I reckon him to be as talented as Saka
@Gai Using Viera and Cozier could be a very risky option against ManU. Viera not in that kind of form he hasn’t played for a while and Cozier still lacking experience in a game of such magnitude. Jesus can play there or also swap position with Trossard.
Sska is a strong Boy I think he will play. Arteta is usually diplomatic about his players info to confuse the opponent.
I also hope the announcement was just Arteta’s strategy to catch Man United off-guard
As a matter of fact and reasoning, the Gunners starting XI line up away to Man Utd on Sunday. Will look weakened at the right wing position if Bukayo Saka can’t start the match or come off the bench for it.
This is because apart of his being a regular goals scoring and assists provider contributor to the Arsenal’s points gathering tally in the Epl this term. But Reiss Nelson who is supposed to cover for Saka when he’s absent in the team. Has proved numerous times to be a step down in top quality game playing at the right wing whenever he was played. So against the Red Devils tomorrow, I can’t see Arteta staring Nelson for the match who will be a passenger In the match for Arsenal if he start him.
However, if Gabriel Jesus start the match at the right wing, it could work. Work in terms of his being an out and out workerholic player for Arsenal in matches. But who seldom score goals but make rooms and provide assists for others to score. So, Trossard and Havertz including others in the team should be ready to pounce and hammer in goals for Arsenal in the match. When GJesus make rooms and provide assists for them to score.
Finally, I think Arteta will start one of Zinchenko or Kiwior at left full back for the match. But if Tomiyansu is unavailable for it
And Arsenal will win the match undoubtedly.
Viera, evan being considered. What are you the guys drinking? I’m in a foul mood as City score their third goal in cruise control. This Fulham side is crap. How could we let the likes of Robinson and William run rings around us when they beat us. It shows that we rely too much on our so called inverted wing backs who let’s face it will never take us to a title. Still it’s down to Tottenham and mighty West Ham now.
Congrats Man City for being the winner of 4 consecutive titles. Arsenal has consecutively gift you the titles for 2 years Please accept it.
When we lost to Aston Villa, game over.
4-0 to City. I honestly thought Man City would slip up today. Goal difference down to 2 goals.
I would not be surprised if we drop points tomorrow.
Well, it has been a good ride this season.
Keep your chin up IGL
More will be revealed at around 18.45 tomorrow.
I know I’m writing this during the first half but when Spurs went one nil down my heart sank. We need Spurs to have a good game so that their confidence gets a boost in time for Tuesday. A goal back is a positive with WH down at home to Luton
For SueP
Trying to.
We have to win tomorrow and hope Spurs win today and have something to play for against Man City assuming Aston Villa loose to Liverpool on Monday.
City will be nervous against Spurs their record there is awful. We need to do a City and ignore the noise and just concentrate on winning at Old Trafford. If we do win believe me they will be nervous because they will have to beat Spurs. Not over yet goal difference could still be key!!
Exact the only thing we can do is win and switch the pressure back to city