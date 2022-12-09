Arteta convinces me that Arsenal will improve the squad in January

As a man that reads every single Arsenal transfer rumour every single day, and have been doing for the last ten years since before I even started JustArsenal, I think I have a good idea of when to seperate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to the likelihood of a rumour becoming fact or not.

So I have surmised that during this coming January transfer window, Arteta and Edu will definitely be bringing in at least two new arrivals, and listening to what Arteta said yesterday about the quality of Arsenal’s squad depth, has only reinforced my belief in my opinion.

He told Arsenal.com: “I feel like my squad is really good. Unfortunately, we’ve had injuries and we will try to see what we can do to be strong. We have players, we have a lot of accompanying players. [The question is] do we have the players that can give us the performances and the consistency that we need to maintain and improve from where we are?”

The obvious answer to his question is “No” at the moment, and I consider that, after his meeting with Josh Kroenke this week, that he has got the green light to do what he has to do in January.

So, I am going to stick my neck out here, and predict that we will see at least two new brilliant arrivals, and I’m speaking about Mudryk and Danilo, and as usual I think there will also be a little known gem as an extra surprise for us all.

What do you make of Arteta’s comments?

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Dubai, Jesus’ injury and some thoughts on incoming transfers

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids