Arteta hints that Havertz will start against Chelsea “He needs to play”

Today, our Gunners go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the London derby. There are several things to look forward to in that game, one of which is whether Kai Havertz will start against his former team, Chelsea, or not.

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged, as per the Metro, that he believes Kai Havertz is ready for the game against Chelsea.

The German has contributed two goals in the last two league games, scoring against Bournemouth and then setting up Martinelli’s winner against Manchester City in our final game before the international break.

Arteta believes his confidence is rising, which motivates him to want to play him. The manager hinted that he would start him against Chelsea, saying, “TThe last contribution he had against Man City was terrific.

“It was difficult to make the decision whether or not to play him, but as well, we knew that the last 25–30 minutes against City were going to be critical.

“And the impact that the subs had was crucial to the result, and I’m really happy how he reacted and contributed to the team.

“Could it prove to be a big moment for him? I hope so, I hope so, and I can see that the confidence is shifting and he’s in a much better place.

“And we have to continue to do that, and he needs to play.”

There has been considerable discussion over whether Kai Havertz can be relied on to flourish against his former side. But if Arteta does start him, we must trust his judgment.

Darren N

—————————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…