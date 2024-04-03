Arteta admits that Martinelli could be ready to start for Arsenal against Luton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has singled out Gabriel Martinelli as a player who will likely start against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Arsenal manager discussed Martinelli’s fitness and readiness for Wednesday night’s game against Luton.

When asked if the Brazilian is ready to play a full 90 minutes following his 13-minute cameo against Manchester City in his return from injury last Sunday, the Spaniard responded: “He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent three days ago. Again, we’ll train today and see the state of every player, and make the right decision tomorrow.”

On a good day, Martinelli’s pace, trickery, and eye for goal make him an invaluable asset to Mikel Arteta’s project. Arsenal, who are second in the league, two points behind Liverpool, who are top, must perform well in order to capitalize on the Reds’ decrease in points. They are at their finest when Arteta fields his strongest lineup. Martinelli is clearly his strongest option on the left wing.

So Martinelli starting on Wednesday night should come as no surprise.

Many were disappointed that he did not start in the 0-0 tie with Manchester City. However, speculation suggested that if he had started, he might have risked reopening his wound and returning to the treatment table, which would not have been ideal.

