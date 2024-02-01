Arteta hints that Smith-Rowe is due for a run in the Arsenal first team

Emile Smith-Rowe was finally given a run out for 10 minutes in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, and was finally given a starting spot in Tuesday´s win at Forest, replacing Kai Havertz in our line-up. Havertz has shown promise lately, but his impact against the Eagles was minimal, and it appears that his integration into the team has not improved Arsenal’s efficiency up front.
With the title race hanging in the balance, it was time for Arteta to be bold and explore new possibilities, such as using Smith Rowe as the left-sided No. 8. The 23-year-old’s ability to advance the ball into the final third aligns perfectly with the requirements of the LCM role, bringing a refreshing dynamic to the team.
I understand that Arteta may be wary of rushing him straight back to 90 minutes in every game until he is truly match fit, but Arteta reserved special praise for Emile after the game, giving fans hope that we may be seeing our Academy graduate more often in future. Arteta told Arsenal.com after our narrow win: “I think everybody was at a really good level,”
“I’m really pleased with Emile as well because it’s been a long time since he had an opportunity to start a game. He’s been training really well, really sharp.”
And then the boss explained what was so impressive: “That he went for it, that he was free, he was flowing, he was moving, he was participating, his body language was good – he’s just a beautiful footballer to watch,” Mikel continued.
“I’m really pleased because he was really connected with the team and I thought he played the game in a really good way.”
So, after watching the Forest game, do you think Smith-Rowe should now get a regular starting spot and be picked again against Liverpool this weekend?
It was good to see him being slippery to the opponents just like that boxing day when the whole Emirates was chanting Smith Rowe and Saka… But I think he will thrive when Partey is back who can give delicious passes. Furthermore it was good to see the left wing having their own attack triangle as opposed to the now ineffective right trio of Odegaard, Saka and White.
He makes good runs and is always available to receive a pass, BUT, he makes too many back passes without first looking over his shoulder for a better more positive forward pass. Hazard also has the bad habit of the back pass, when their are better options ahead of him. The only real positive players are Martinelli, Trossard who are always positive, with Saka, Jesus, Nketiah and the other forwards being 80/20 in favour of the back pass. We need more positive players like Rosiscky, Henry, piers, overmars and similar players of old who were more positive. It may be the fact that they either lack confidence or they require a center forward that is strong enough to shield and to hold on to the ball before laying it off for forward running players to carry the ball further forward. You would hope Arteta was experienced enough to notice this flaw in their play and correct this in training. It makes me wonder.
Will he remain injury free?
I think we’ll need Havertz in the left-sided AM position, otherwise Liverpool’s towering CBs would likely dominate us aerially
Until his next injury, which is just around the corner.