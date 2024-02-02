Arteta hints that Thomas Partey could face Liverpool “We need him”

Last week, it was confirmed that Thomas Partey has returned to full Arsenal training after missing nearly three months due to thigh injuries.

Many expected him to return to the matchday squad for the game against Nottingham Forest, but he did not make it. Arsenal won the game 2-1, with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scoring.

Arsenal face Liverpool this weekend, and their top midfielder, Partey, could certainly help.

Arteta admitted this week how strong and capable Partey is. How the team benefits from his presence and why they need him back ASAP.

“He always looks strong and very good. That’s not the issue; it’s that we need him,” said the Arsenal boss.

“And we need him fit and available because he makes us better.

“We are better when Thomas is in the team.”

If I consider Mikel Arteta’s statements about Partey, I can’t help but think that if he makes the matchday squad to face Liverpool, he could be the Gunners’ secret weapon in that crucial match that could decide the title race. Arsenal’s prospects of winning the title would improve if they beat Liverpool on Sunday; if they lose, their effort to win the league will be made more difficult than it should be.

Hopefully, after featuring in training last week and this week, he should have found the fitness to return to action.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…