Arteta hints that Trossard culd be a starter against Liverpool

It’s another weekend, another time to sit down and watch Arsenal continue to make this their best season under Arteta with their top-notch performances. This weekend, Arsenal takes on Liverpool at Anfield. This is a different challenge; Anfield hasn’t always been kind to Arsenal players.

Leandro Trossard is the one Arsenal player who has had a good time at Anfield; in his last visit there, he scored a hat trick, helping Brighton draw 3-3 with the Reds. Mikel Arteta is hoping the Belgian will lead the rest of the players to their best performance ever at Anfield.

“It is good that we have Trossard, who has had a perfect experience at Anfield.” Mikel Arteta said on Arsenal.com. “He will help us achieve the best in our match on Sunday. He scored a hat trick while with his former club, and he will be motivated to do again.”

Arsenal take on a Liverpool side that has been winless in four games since their 7-goal demlition of Man United, so of course the Gunners should be favourites to win this game on bare form, but there is a doubt. Arsenal has not won at Anfield in at least ten years, as Liverpool has always found a way to frustrate them there.

But this time around, a win there means everything to Arsenal; this Arsenal side is not the Arsenal side of yesteryear, and considering how this season they have defied the odds time after time, I expect them to defy the Anfield factor and leave there with a big fat W.

COYG!

Sam P

  1. Tossard has to start, the reds will be licking their lips if Tierney not seen on the first eleven team sheet as well.

    But the gaffer is not known to show his hands, so any hints would be his own mind game.

  2. Trossard did that six months ago, so I hope he still remembers about Liverpool’s loophole and gives Arteta some inputs based on his experience

    If he becomes a starter, he’d better play false nine

