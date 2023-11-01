Arteta hints that two top Arsenal players will be involved this evening against West Ham

Arsenal must defeat West Ham in their Carabao Cup fourth-round match tonight and Mikel Arteta has given up two clues about his starting lineup for the match.

These two clues are related to Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah. For the match, it is clear Arteta must make some difficult decisions about his lineup. Should he rest some of his key players? Or should he just play them and get the job done?

Apparently, Eddie Nketiah is set to start against the Hammers. Declan Rice could feature, though he may not start, in his first visit to his old home, the London Stadium, since departing in the summer, after Arsenal and his former team agreed to his £105 million swoop. These two players are just two of the 11 players that Arteta will field against the Hammers.

“He is likely,” the Spaniard replied when asked if Rice would be involved. “He can be involved; it will be his first time at his old club,” added the Spaniard.

Arteta was then asked if Nketiah should be rested or if he should play to continue momentum. “Both, we have to be conscious,” the

“He hasn’t started a lot of games in the Premier League. When players are like this, they have to be used.”

Which other players do you want to see play a major role tonight, Do you think Arteta will put out a strong side, as Daisy has predicted?

